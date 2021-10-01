Eric Crouch's induction into Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame felt like coming home

LINCOLN — On Friday afternoon, toward the height of UNL’s homecoming week celebration, Eric Crouch gathered with eleven other all-time great athletes and coaches from the Nebraska’s storied history. One by one, they stood under the arch engraved “Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame” to be honored as members of the 2020 and 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes. They joined 49 current members of the most prestigious club in Husker athletics.

For Crouch, it felt like a return to home, like being transported back to a time of more freedom but also the uncertainty people forget about, with his status as a quarterback and his relationship with the game of football.

“There were times when I thought maybe football isn’t for me, maybe it’s time to move on in life,” Crouch said. “But I had a lot of support here with coaches who talked me out of doing that, and I’m thankful for that.”

Fortunately for Crouch and Nebraska, the Huskers saw his promise as a quarterback when many others wanted to move him to other positions. The product of that foresight was the last great era of Nebraska football. Directly following the three national championships of the ‘90s, Crouch led Nebraska to a 35-7 record as a starter culminating in a Heisman Trophy and a trip to the 2001 national championship.