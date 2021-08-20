Ex-A.G. Jon Bruning and Scott Frost's former chief of staff now in NIL business together

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s former attorney general has formed a new limited liability company designed to help Husker football players, and perhaps other NU athletes, earn money in the NIL era.

Athlete Branding & Marketing LLC (ABM for short) was registered July 13, 2021, with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office and is owned by Jon Bruning, the former attorney general.

Former Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, who left NU earlier this month, shared in a tweet Friday that ABM is now live. A call to Lambrecht — whose title with ABM is not known — was not immediately returned.

“I’m going to miss him, but he had another business opportunity that he wanted to go try,” NU coach Scott Frost said Aug. 6 of Lambrecht’s departure. “He loves these players dearly too, and the guys know that. I think part of the reason he’s leaving is looking for an opportunity to be able to help them in a different way.”

ABM's first two clients are Adrian Martinez and Cam Taylor-Britt. College athletes are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). Dozens of Husker athletes have announced various partnerships with companies over the last couple months.