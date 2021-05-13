Family bragging rights pushed Husker pole vaulter Tyler Loontjer to top of Big Ten

A year of detail work has taken Tyler Loontjer to a place where he hoped to land — ahead of his father on Nebraska’s all-time pole vault charts.
In a career with more ups than downs and a couple of crash landings in 2019, the senior out of Fillmore Central continues to go where no Loontjer has gone before.
After breaking his leg at the Texas Relays in 2019, he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Lincoln five months later. Loontjer almost went through the windshield. He had surgery for a ruptured spleen and is “still digging glass out of his elbows,” his father, Glen, said. “He doesn’t like to talk about it.”
No one would have blamed Loontjer if he passed on the medical redshirt he was granted to compete outdoors in 2020. Then came COVID-19 and the cancellation last season.
Loontjer had graduated in 2019 with a degree in business management and business marketing and already began working as a real estate agent in Lincoln. But one more conversation with his father, the owner of Nebraska’s indoor pole vault record for 19 years, convinced Tyler one more collegiate season was an opportunity he shouldn’t pass up.
“A chance to get my old man’s record,” Tyler said with a laugh. “I guess I always would have that question in the back of my mind. Could I have beaten it? He was a big part of the reason I came back, especially because he was going to be my coach.”
Glen Loontjer served a second term as a volunteer coach for the Huskers, a role he also had with the program from 1986-95. He also coached daughter Meg and Tyler to state championships in high school.
“Last summer he kept saying ‘Maybe I’m done, maybe I’m not done,’” Glen said. “I told him that being (35) years out of it, if they told me I had one more chance to vault, I’d say yes in a heartbeat. It’s one more year and you’ll never regret taking it.”
Now Tyler is headed to the Big Ten championships in Champaign, Illinois, as the favorite to win his first conference gold.
Loontjer leads the Big Ten and is 10th nationally with a career best 18 feet, 2¾ inches, just over 10 inches higher than his previous best in 2018. It also moved Loontjer to No. 2 in school history outdoors, behind the 18-8¼ by Eric Eshbach in 2004.
The three-day league meet begins Friday, then the NCAA West Preliminary is May 27 through 29. The top finishers there advance to the NCAA championships June 9 through 12 in Eugene, Oregon.
Loontjer’s first milestone this season came March 26 during the the Indiana Big Ten Invitational. Due to inclement weather, the pole vault was moved indoors. Suddenly, Tyler had one last chance to pass his father’s indoor mark of 17-9, a school record from 1984 until 2003.
The men’s competition started late, with the first vaulter going at 9:30 p.m. and the final attempt at 11:45. Though there were maybe a dozen people at the venue, the celebration when Loontjer cleared 17-10½ on his second attempt was still exhilarating. Tyler’s mother Lori Jo drove to the meet and got to witness the milestone.
“When he made that I was really proud,” Glen said. “When you’re a coach and a kid does really well, you’re happy and proud. When it’s your own kid who does it, you’re three or four times prouder. To be a part of it for me was a lot of fun.”
Tyler is tied for fourth while Glen is No. 7 on NU’s indoor chart.
The next milestone for Tyler was clearing 18 feet. That happened four weeks later at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays. Clearing 18-1 earned him the victory and his first Big Ten athlete of the week honor.
A trip to Minneapolis was next, and Loontjer and teammate Spencer Powell posted personal bests. Loontjer went 18-2¾ while Powell cleared 17-5¾.
And it may not have happened without the work Loontjer put in the after the 2020 outdoor season was canceled. He returned to Geneva to work at the family hardware store, take a couple of weeks off from training and ponder his options.
“After that I was piddling around, doing drills, selling real estate,” Tyler said. “We’d set stuff up in the back of store and work on things like plants and takeoffs. I couldn’t jump because we didn’t have access to a pit.”
Said Glen: “He’s cleaned up all the little tings you hear coaches talking about all the time. A lot of those things were at 85 percent, but now they’re much better. When you’re clearing 17-and-a-half, you’re doing some things right.
“Tyler is just so solid with everything right now. He doesn’t have bad days in practices because working on those things without jumping is what it takes to get where he’s going now.”
There’s a good chance Loontjer hits the automatic qualifying standard for the Olympic Trials the week after the NCAA meet. Glen said Tyler had two really good tries at 18-10½ in Minneapolis after clearing 18-2¾.
Tyler knows that as long as he keeps working on the small things and listening to his father, the Trials are a realistic goal.
“When he coached us in high school, that was pretty special,” Tyler said. “At times it was kind of difficult because when you’re a teenager you think you know what’s best.
“In college we’ve gotten along much better and haven’t had any arguments. I don’t think there will be any.”