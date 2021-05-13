Family bragging rights pushed Husker pole vaulter Tyler Loontjer to top of Big Ten

A year of detail work has taken Tyler Loontjer to a place where he hoped to land — ahead of his father on Nebraska’s all-time pole vault charts.

In a career with more ups than downs and a couple of crash landings in 2019, the senior out of Fillmore Central continues to go where no Loontjer has gone before.

After breaking his leg at the Texas Relays in 2019, he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Lincoln five months later. Loontjer almost went through the windshield. He had surgery for a ruptured spleen and is “still digging glass out of his elbows,” his father, Glen, said. “He doesn’t like to talk about it.”

No one would have blamed Loontjer if he passed on the medical redshirt he was granted to compete outdoors in 2020. Then came COVID-19 and the cancellation last season.

Loontjer had graduated in 2019 with a degree in business management and business marketing and already began working as a real estate agent in Lincoln. But one more conversation with his father, the owner of Nebraska’s indoor pole vault record for 19 years, convinced Tyler one more collegiate season was an opportunity he shouldn’t pass up.