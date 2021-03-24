Fans allowed at all Husker sporting events this spring

The Big Ten will now allow attendance policies to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for regular-season competitions this spring.

That means fans will be allowed to attend all remaining Nebraska athletics events — including baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and the football spring game on May 1.

The Big Ten men's gymnastics and men's tennis championships will also be held in Lincoln in April, and those events will be open to fans as well.

The decision to follow local health guidelines was made jointly by Big Ten athletic directors and the Council of Presidents/Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

"I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. "This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back."