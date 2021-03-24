Fans allowed at all Husker sporting events this spring

The Big Ten will now allow attendance policies to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for regular-season competitions this spring.
That means fans will be allowed to attend all remaining Nebraska athletics events — including baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and the football spring game on May 1.
The Big Ten men's gymnastics and men's tennis championships will also be held in Lincoln in April, and those events will be open to fans as well.
The decision to follow local health guidelines was made jointly by Big Ten athletic directors and the Council of Presidents/Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.
"I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. "This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back."
The change in policy will go into effect immediately, starting with the baseball and softball teams' four-game series this weekend. The volleyball team's next home matches are April 1 and 2. The soccer team plays at home Thursday, but their first game with fans will be Sunday.
"We are excited we'll be able to welcome some of our awesome fans back to the Devaney Center," NU volleyball coach John Cook said Wednesday. "We look forward to the day when we can have the whole place packed in a Sea of Red again and return to the greatest atmosphere in college volleyball."
Nebraska will soon announce more details about venue capacities. All ticket sales will be on a single-game basis and season ticket holders will receive first priority. Face coverings will be required at all events.
"I'm happy for our players," Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt said Wednesday. "Obviously we're all excited, but I'm happy for our players."
According to the latest Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department guidelines, attendance is limited to no more than 75% of rated occupancy indoors and in confined outdoor spaces with no prohibition on the total number of individuals. Events of more than 500 people may resume after event approval is received from the LLCHD.
