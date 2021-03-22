Fans may soon be allowed at Nebraska baseball and softball games

Big Ten schools may know as soon as Tuesday whether they can have fans at baseball and softball games, according to a Nebraska athletic department source.

Nothing is official until the league’s Council of Presidents/Chancellors approves the change. Previously, the COP/C voted to restrict fans from all league sporting events other than Big Ten conference championships.

“They make the decision,” the source said.

Another source told The World-Herald that Nebraska would be prepared to host fans if given the all clear.

On Monday, Purdue announced it would allow 50% fan capacity at baseball and softball games beginning this weekend “in compliance with university and county health guidelines.” The school is making available approximately 500 tickets per baseball game and 200 tickets per softball contest. There will be social distancing and masks will be required to be worn at all times when not eating or drinking.

Nebraska typically ranks in the top 15 nationally in average home attendance, and should it get the go-ahead, it would welcome back crowds in some form for the first time since 3,909 watched the Huskers beat Northern Colorado on March 11, 2020. It greets Minnesota for a four-game home series this weekend beginning Friday at 2 p.m., with a doubleheader Saturday.