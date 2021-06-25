Financial terms of Bill Moos' departure are still unclear

Bill Moos’ last day as Nebraska athletic director will be June 30, but it's unclear whether the finer financial points of his contract will be resolved by then.
Two items in particular will need to be clarified by the athletic department in the wake of Moos’ abrupt retirement Friday. Most notable is the status of a $1.25 million retention bonus due to him if he fulfilled his entire five-year contract running through December 2022.
Moos wouldn’t address the situation when asked by The World-Herald.
Moos’ original contract also stated he would owe Nebraska a $2 million buyout if he left before the end of 2018, with the amount dropping by $500,000 each year to 2022. The total would be $500,000 this year. The language of the contract says the figure applies to a “resignation,” but doesn’t specify early retirement. Moos told The World-Herald that clause was meant to address a situation in which he left NU for another job.
Nebraska started Moos at a $1 million salary through the 2018 calendar year, with pay increases of $50,000 per year — putting him at $1.15 million in 2021, the highest-paid A.D. in school history. His departure will come at the end of NU’s 2020-21 fiscal year.
None of the on-field performance incentives in Moos’ contract ever came into play. Included were football-specific bonuses if the Huskers won a Big Ten title ($100,000) and the College Football Playoff (another $150,000).
Another bonus structure involved all-sports standings, compiled by the Learfield Directors' Cup. If Nebraska finished at least 30th, Moos would receive 80% of a $125,000 payment ($100,000). That number went up to 90% ($112,500) if NU finished 25th or better, 100% if 20th or better and 110% ($137,500) if 15th or higher.
Big Red instead set department lows in 2017-18 and 2018-19 by finishing 44th and 48th, respectively. The 2019-20 race was wiped out by the pandemic, and this year — the final rankings update next week — has Nebraska in 65th through the winter sports season.
Moos leaves the athletic department in relatively strong financial shape. He estimated to The World-Herald earlier this month that Nebraska would finish roughly $37 million in the red compared to expenses during this pandemic-altered fiscal year — he had thought it would be closer to $42 million. NU made a record $13 million profit in fiscal year 2019-20.
The department also has most of the funds raised for the $155 million North Stadium expansion — known as the Go Big project — which began construction this summer.
