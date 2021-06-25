Financial terms of Bill Moos' departure are still unclear

Bill Moos’ last day as Nebraska athletic director will be June 30, but it's unclear whether the finer financial points of his contract will be resolved by then.

Two items in particular will need to be clarified by the athletic department in the wake of Moos’ abrupt retirement Friday. Most notable is the status of a $1.25 million retention bonus due to him if he fulfilled his entire five-year contract running through December 2022.

Moos wouldn’t address the situation when asked by The World-Herald.

Moos’ original contract also stated he would owe Nebraska a $2 million buyout if he left before the end of 2018, with the amount dropping by $500,000 each year to 2022. The total would be $500,000 this year. The language of the contract says the figure applies to a “resignation,” but doesn’t specify early retirement. Moos told The World-Herald that clause was meant to address a situation in which he left NU for another job.