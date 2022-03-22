10 former Huskers compete at Pro Day, aiming to raise their NFL draft stock

LINCOLN — Deontai Williams always envisioned bright lights and a big stage for his NFL audition. A grand coming-out party to begin his pro career.

Instead the former Huskers defensive back stood in the Nebraska weight room and showed off his vertical leap as scouts and teammates looked on. He lined up for the 40-yard dash in the Hawks Center with family watching from the balcony.

“That’s one part of my dream that (pro evaluators) took away from me,” Williams said. “I always wanted to be on TV running in the combine but I didn’t get the opportunity. I came here just to show them that I’m still one of the top safeties in the country.”

Ten former Huskers in all performed Tuesday at Nebraska’s Pro Day with 28 teams represented. Some were limited participants following NFL combine efforts earlier this month like tight end Austin Allen, offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and linebacker/defensive back JoJo Domann. Others received their best last chance to make an impression and extend their football careers.

Williams — about 10 pounds heavier now at 203 than his playing weight last season — ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. He added 14 bench-press reps and a 33-inch vertical leap as part of a strong overall day for the son of former NFL player Roosevelt Williams, who was a third-round draft pick in 2002.

Deontai Williams expects an even better day Wednesday with the expected birth of his second son.

“It’s going to be a little rough,” Williams grinned, “but I think I’m down for the job.”

Other former Huskers capitalized on their shots as well. Receiver Samori Touré led all participants with a 4.43-second time in the 40 in what he called “one of the most important days of my life, probably, so far.” The outcome follows a strong East-West Shrine Bowl effort last month when he caught two touchdowns as part of a five-grab, 32-yard game.

“I wanted to show that I could run fast,” Touré said. “Talking to a lot of scouts, I don’t think that they thought I could run very well — I don’t know why. But I felt like I came out here and showed that I could run.”

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Ben Stille paced everyone with 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench, which he said was the minimum total he was aiming to reach. He also said his pro-agility testing may have surprised scouts a bit too. The Ashland native — now weighing 300 pounds after arriving at Nebraska six years ago at 245 — plans to work out in Lincoln until the draft, which runs April 28-30.

The gathering also served as a reunion of sorts. Former teammates saw each other again for the first time in months. Player families were in attendance too. Perhaps no one had more support than defensive lineman Damion Daniels, whose brother and former NU co-captain Darrion Daniels made the nine-hour drive from Dallas and wore a “D-Boogie” jersey on the sidelines. Past Big Red D-linemen Khalil and Carlos Davis were also on hand with their fiancés.

Daniels — listed at 340 pounds for much of his career — was noticeably slimmed down as he ran a 5.4-second 40 and participated in position drills. He’s now at 302, he said, as low as he’s been since sophomore year in high school. He named seven nutritionists and trainers in the Fort Wort, Texas, area who helped him complete the transformation after ending his Nebraska career at around 320.

“I just showed (scouts) that I can maintain my weight,” Daniels said. “If they want me to play heavy, I can play heavy. If I (need to) get down, I showed them I can get down and showed my mobility and everything I can do.”

Among players who were at the combine earlier this month, only Domann repeated exercises. The Colorado native improved his stock, with virtually the same 40 time (4.63 this time after 4.62 in Indianapolis) and better marks in the vertical (36 1/2, up from 34 1/2) and broad jump (121 inches, up from 119).

Domann said there was less pressure this time working from the same practice field he spent six years on. He knew what to expect and what was expected of him. The next step, he said, is finding a team that believes in him and has a vision for what role he might play. Mostly, teams have asked him his preference in interviews before he turns the question around.

Taylor-Britt and Jurgens both showed off their explosiveness Tuesday with matching verticals of 33 1/2 inches and broad jumps of 119 inches (9 feet, 11 inches).

Receiver Levi Falck and safety Marquel Dismuke also took part. Falck noted the uncertainty of the next few months but also his career history that includes walking on at both South Dakota and Nebraska before earning scholarships and starting jobs in both situations.

“Especially where I’m from, you don’t get a lot of shots to play in the NFL or even work out in front of NFL scouts,” Falck said. “I was grateful for it and I know I trained hard. Just came out excited.”

Here’s a recap of how NU performers fared Tuesday:

» Bench press: Stille 22, Domann 15, Williams 14, Allen 8, Dismuke 8, Falck 8, Touré 7.

» Vertical jump: Domann 36 1/2, Touré 34 1/2, Taylor-Britt 33 1/2, Jurgens 33 1/2, Williams 33, Falck 32 1/2, Stille 32.

» Broad jump: Touré 10-4, Williams 10-3, Domann 10-1, Taylor-Britt 9-11, Jurgens 9-11, Stille 9-8 1/2.

» 40-yard dash: Touré 4.43, Williams 4.48, Domann 4.63, Falck 4.63, Dismuke 4.75, Stille 5.00, Daniels 5.40.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.