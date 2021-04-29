10 Huskers to watch during Saturday's spring game

» Quarterback Logan Smothers (8): Coaches love his speed, his running ability and quickness of decision-making. Can he throw the ball consistently? Time to find out. Smothers, presuming he’s fully healthy, should get 20 to 25 passes Saturday that show off what he can do. And before fans fall too hard for speculation on what Smothers can’t do, remember: NU hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of passing quarterbacks since Joe Ganz left. The Husker brain trust isn’t asking for Dan Marino here.

» Running back Jaquez Yant (0): The second-year walk-on freshman has benefited from injuries to the scholarship backs and has taken advantage of the extra snaps. He's listed at 6-2, 225, but one assistant said he's closer to 240 or 250 pounds. We’ll see how well he performs in a spring game against a motivated defense. NU wants two or three backs to emerge from the pack as major contributors. Yant is in the mix.