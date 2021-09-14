11 years after last meeting, current Huskers don't know much about Oklahoma rivalry

A history lesson might come with it. A schooling did, players said, before Nebraska renewed its acquaintance with former Big 12 foe Colorado a few years ago. Former Husker linemen talk with the team each week, and current ones guessed the topic will be pretty obvious this time.

“I just think it’s kind of a cool thing to go back and kind of not really have as much of a rivalry as we did but pay homage to those past games that we did have,” said freshman lineman Teddy Prochazka, an Elkhorn South grad.

Receiver Samori Touré knew of Nebraska-Oklahoma and Nebraska-Miami even growing up in Oregon. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson, from the Phoenix area, has gone down YouTube rabbit holes of past showdowns. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was aware of Huskers-Sooners as a California kid and “paid attention” to various documentaries on the rivalry since then.

The clash was an annual one for 71 straight years from 1927 to 1997, with conference titles and national implications usually on the line. Reviving the old stories and traditions, some players said, can’t hurt a Nebraska program still trying to get back to its roots as a major factor in college football.

Current Huskers can feel that Saturday is a big game — even if their historical acumen could use a few more practice reps.