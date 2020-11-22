1970 Huskers' had their 'hands full,' but defender's interception sealed win over Oklahoma

“That might have been a more miraculous play than my interception,” he said.

The pick was less miracle than hustle. On fourth-and-5 from the NU 27, Anderson was covering a receiver on the west side of the north end zone. But when Mildren threw over the middle toward split end Jon Harrison, Anderson sprinted and caught the ball after it was tipped by a teammate.

“I don’t think hardly any player in his right mind would have even taken off,” he said. “They would have just watched.”

Anderson returned the ball out of the end zone, then ran toward the Husker sideline as time expired. He planned to fling the ball into the stands, like he’d seen Packer greats Paul Hornung and Herb Adderley do when he was growing up in Green Bay. Several steps out of bounds, Anderson was blasted in the back by a Sooner tackler. There was no brawl or controversy. Anderson just got up and threw the ball into the stands like he’d planned.

“I should have kept the ball,” he said. “That was totally stupid. That should be on my mantle.”

March to No. 1 series

