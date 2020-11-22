1970 Huskers' had their 'hands full,' but defender's interception sealed win over Oklahoma

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Game tapes and commentary abound from the 1971 “Game of the Century” between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma, won by the Huskers before a record television audience on Thanksgiving Day.
The 1970 NU-OU game, played 50 years ago this weekend in Lincoln, wasn’t even on TV. But you can find a six-minute highlight tape on the internet.
Jim Anderson watched those highlights the other day, but he could have done without seeing them all.
On one play, halfback Joe Wylie sped past the Husker cornerback for a 37-yard touchdown.
“It looks like I was in buckets of cement,” Anderson said.
But the show comes with a happy ending for him — his end zone interception sealed a 28-21 victory that kept the Huskers unbeaten entering an Orange Bowl matchup with LSU.
“That interception,” he said, “is what I consider the signature play of my career.”
The Sooners entered as 22-point underdogs, but their 6-3 record was deceiving. After a loss at home to Oregon State in their third game, the Sooners junked their veer offense and switched to a triple-option wishbone that would become their hallmark.
In their first game running the wishbone, they were clubbed 41-9 by defending national champion Texas. But the Sooners finished the season 4-1-1, with the loss to Nebraska and a bowl tie with Alabama — the teams that would play for the next season’s national title.
With Wylie and Greg Pruitt at halfback, they had the speed to score on any play, and quarterback Jack Mildren was quick, strong and smart.
“We had our hands full,” Anderson said.
Wylie’s run past Anderson gave the Sooners a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, and the Oklahoma halfback tied the game at 21 in the fourth quarter with a pass to Willie Franklin.
Quarterback Jerry Tagge put the Huskers back ahead with a 1-yard sneak, but the Sooners had one final surge in them.
That’s when Anderson produced his own highlights. First he made an open-field tackle on Wylie on the same counter play the Sooner back scored on earlier.
“That might have been a more miraculous play than my interception,” he said.
The pick was less miracle than hustle. On fourth-and-5 from the NU 27, Anderson was covering a receiver on the west side of the north end zone. But when Mildren threw over the middle toward split end Jon Harrison, Anderson sprinted and caught the ball after it was tipped by a teammate.
“I don’t think hardly any player in his right mind would have even taken off,” he said. “They would have just watched.”
Anderson returned the ball out of the end zone, then ran toward the Husker sideline as time expired. He planned to fling the ball into the stands, like he’d seen Packer greats Paul Hornung and Herb Adderley do when he was growing up in Green Bay. Several steps out of bounds, Anderson was blasted in the back by a Sooner tackler. There was no brawl or controversy. Anderson just got up and threw the ball into the stands like he’d planned.
“I should have kept the ball,” he said. “That was totally stupid. That should be on my mantle.”
March to No. 1 series
