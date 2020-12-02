50 years ago, Nebraska broke Barry Switzer's heart for the first time

“When Oklahoma was getting the s--- beat out of them, 50-0, 60-0? I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t happen if I was here. I’m not saying we would’ve won the games. But they struggled for a long time before they got someone in here that knew what they were doing.”

More thoughts from Switzer:

Why his offense would still work today:

“I got a playbook for today. Why do you think Navy and Army and these guys can beat your ass? If they didn’t run the wishbone, they wouldn’t make a first down. But because they run the wishbone, it gives them a chance against the big boys.

“They played us here two years ago, Army here in Norman. We won it in overtime. People asked what happened. I said, ‘Hell, you saw it. They had it 45 minutes, we had it 15. They dominated the game.’ That’s what I’d do. I’d have eight- and nine-minute drives. I’d be running the spread with triple option. But I’d still have a passing game.”

Why so few programs still run the option: