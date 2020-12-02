50 years ago, Nebraska broke Barry Switzer's heart for the first time

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
The first time Nebraska broke Barry Switzer’s heart was November 1970.
The bold, 33-year-old offensive coordinator showed up in Lincoln itching to shock the world. Undefeated Nebraska was a 22-point favorite, but the Sooners hung tough — 21-21 in the fourth quarter.
On OU’s final play, trailing 28-21, Switzer’s quarterback, Jack Mildren, threw to the end zone. Husker Jim Anderson picked it off.
That was 50 years ago and though Nebraska (and its 33-year-old offensive coordinator Tom Osborne) edged the Sooners that day, Switzer would get plenty of revenge over the next decade.
In a wide-ranging conversation, The World-Herald spoke to Switzer about the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry, his greatest regret, Scott Frost, Bob Stoops, the Husker walk-on program and more. But let’s pick it up 50 years ago with a critical turning point for Sooner football, a moment that “changed history for us.”
Two months before the Nebraska clash, Switzer feared he might get fired. The Sooners, following four-loss seasons in 1968 and ’69, had just lost at home to Oregon State. Switzer noticed bumper stickers around Norman calling for Fairbanks’ job: “Chuck Chuck.”
If OU fired the coach, it would sack the offensive coordinator, too. So Switzer approached Fairbanks with a desperate plea. Let me do what I want with the offense.
The wishbone.
In spring practice, Switzer made the same pitch, but Fairbanks chose the Houston veer instead. He didn’t want to copy Texas. Who cares, Switzer replied. Three games into the season, Fairbanks didn’t have much choice. He caved.
During a bye week, Switzer installed the wishbone. Why?
“I studied Texas all the time. I recognized what they’re doing to people. They had a damn track meet every weekend. You can’t play an eight-man front against a wishbone offense. You can’t play a three-deep secondary. You’re just outnumbered on the corner.
“Every eight-man front has four people lined up inside the offensive tackles. That only leaves two people wider than the offensive tackle. I have three on the corner, counting the quarterback with the ball. It’s just mathematical. S---, if I execute it, your ass is in trouble. You only got two people; I got three.
“I win.”
Success didn’t come immediately — the Sooners lost their next game 41-9 to Texas — but by November, Switzer could see the future. In ’71, OU produced college football’s best offense, losing only to Nebraska.
In ’72, OU returned to Lincoln and spoiled Bob Devaney’s farewell, rallying from 14-0 down. Switzer recently saw a tweet commemorating that showdown.
“We started our run there,” said Switzer, who succeeded Fairbanks the next season. “Oklahoma won more games than any team in college football in the ’70s. We only had one loss to Nebraska.
“I’d give another loss away because the one we lost cost us the national championship in ’78. We were undefeated, ranked No. 1 in the country, leading the nation in every category offensively and defensively. I had Billy Sims, Thomas Lott, David Overstreet, Kenny King.
“I had such a good football team. And we fumbled nine times and lost six that day. Sonofabitch. We couldn’t overcome the last one. That one really haunts me. People ask me about Nebraska games. I don’t think about the wins, I only think about losses.
“That was the one that got away.”
Most of the OU-NU classics of the ’70s and ’80s happened in Lincoln, including the birth of Sooner Magic in ’76 with Woodie Shepard’s halfback pass then a hook-and-lateral to Elvis Peacock. OU rallied from a 17-13 deficit in the final four minutes.
“The only classic I can think of down here was in ’79,” Switzer said. “They came here undefeated. Billy Sims should’ve won the Heisman that year; he’d won it the year before. He rushed for 247 yards on Nebraska.
“First time he touched it, he went 70 yards for a touchdown and it was called back. Think about that. He had a monster day when they were leading the nation in rush defense. Only giving up 66 yards a game.”
Switzer, like Osborne, still recalls so many little facts and figures. Of course, his 12-5 record against the Huskers is hard to forget. Osborne got tougher in the ’80s and ’90s when he, too, adopted the option.
“Let me tell you something,” Switzer said, “that’s why Nebraska got good in the ’80s. They got a quarterback who could run the option.
“They had a great north-south running game without a doubt, but once they added the option play, they wore people’s ass out. Plus, they could run north and south. You couldn’t stop ’em. They had the best of both worlds.
“But when I beat their ass in the ’70s, they weren’t running the option. They couldn’t get outside, our ends were so good. Tom said that himself.”
Switzer’s last clash with Osborne came in November 1988, a 7-3 Nebraska win in rainy Norman. Two months later, Switzer resigned amid scandal. He wonders what might have happened to the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry in the ’90s had he stayed.
“When Oklahoma was getting the s--- beat out of them, 50-0, 60-0? I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t happen if I was here. I’m not saying we would’ve won the games. But they struggled for a long time before they got someone in here that knew what they were doing.”
More thoughts from Switzer:
Why his offense would still work today:
“I got a playbook for today. Why do you think Navy and Army and these guys can beat your ass? If they didn’t run the wishbone, they wouldn’t make a first down. But because they run the wishbone, it gives them a chance against the big boys.
“They played us here two years ago, Army here in Norman. We won it in overtime. People asked what happened. I said, ‘Hell, you saw it. They had it 45 minutes, we had it 15. They dominated the game.’ That’s what I’d do. I’d have eight- and nine-minute drives. I’d be running the spread with triple option. But I’d still have a passing game.”
Why so few programs still run the option:
“You gotta be committed to it. You gotta believe in it. It has to be your philosophy. Coaches aren’t raised under that anymore. They aren’t educated to that. They haven’t come up in that system. People coach what they’ve been raised in. I’m an option guy, I believe in that philosophy.”
On his lack of interest in the College Football Playoff committee:
“I don’t give a s--- about doing any of that. I’ll let someone else do it. I’d rather just watch it.”
On ex-Sooner coach Bob Stoops’ future:
“You know, he surprised me doing that damned (XFL) crap. I don’t know why he would. These bastards making $7 million to $8 million a year. I only made $24,000. Those guys ought to come up and thank us, shake our hand. If Oklahoma hadn’t sued the NCAA in 1981 for our television rights, that changed everything. The proliferation of television to every league.”
On Nebraska’s advantage in the ’70s and ’80s:
“Here’s a stat that people don’t think anything about. You know what the average starters at Nebraska and Oklahoma was in the ’70s? We were 19.6 years of age, they were 21 something. Because they had that great walk-on program, their starters don’t even hit the field until their third year there. Think about that.
“They always had big-ass linemen that knew how to play and they had a lot of practice. Their average age was almost 22, we were 19 to 20. Those 19s better be athletes.”
On Nebraska’s continued struggles under Scott Frost:
“It’s all recruiting. They’re limited to numbers like everyone else and they gotta recruit players. Nebraska is not a big enough state to produce enough players. It comes down to talent.
“I’m 100 miles from the Red River. If we couldn’t recruit the players south of the Red River, they got 33 million people down there, thousands of high schools. If Oklahoma didn’t have the Texas high school recruiting territory, we wouldn’t have our tradition in college football.
“You take the University of Oklahoma and put it up there in the northeast corner of our state, we’d be like Kansas.”
