8 Huskers to watch during Saturday's open football practice in Memorial Stadium

» P Daniel Cerni (40): Cerni, a freshman punter from Australia, missed last season with an injury, and the guy who recruited him, Jonathan Rutledge, is no longer at Nebraska. Given Cerni has a scholarship, NU will be expecting him to earn it with the 50- to 60-yard wowzers he was recruited to punt. Australian punters have a terrific reputation for distance and directional skill. Can Cerni continue the trend? If we told you a great punter might be more valuable to Nebraska than certain skill positions, would you believe it? Have you seen NU’s special teams over the last two years?

» RB Gabe Ervin (22): Projected starter and USC transfer Markese Stepp is out for the spring, so Ervin and freshman walk-on Jaquez Yant are taking reps with the first team. NU’s running backs have been plagued with injuries the last few seasons, and the Huskers are desperate for consistency. Ervin has the coaches raving about his ability to slip through holes and desire to be great. If Ervin continues on the upward path, NU could have multiple running backs to lean on come fall, something they haven’t had in a few seasons.