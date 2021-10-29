A brief, bizarre history of Nebraska's performances after Big Ten bye weeks

2014: Lost to Wisconsin 59-24. The second of two bye weeks in 2014; the Huskers took a 17-3 lead before Melvin Gordon broke a long touchdown run on the way to 408 yards and Nebraska collapsed in the second half. Most players declined to speak afterward, carrying their boxes of pizza gloomily to the bus.

2014: Beat Northwestern 38-17. Arguably Nebraska’s most dominant second half of 2014. Armstrong played well and caught a touchdown pass from De’Mornay Pierson-El.

2013: Lost to Minnesota 34-23. Bizzaro game in a bizarro season. Minnesota looked like a team out of the 1930s, Nebraska squandered chance after chance and Taylor Martinez played his last game. “It’s not turf toe,” he said, in refutation of what Bo Pelini kept telling reporters about Martinez’s foot injury. And indeed it wasn’t. I’ve seen pictures of Martinez’s foot after surgery. It was awful. He’s never played a football game since.

2012: Beat Northwestern 29-28. Nebraska had no business winning this game given its turnovers and miscues throughout. But the Wildcats bled so little clock in the second half that it gave Martinez time to orchestrate two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. Northwestern missed a field goal to win in the final seconds. The first win in Pelini’s “win-out” challenge.