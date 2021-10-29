A brief, bizarre history of Nebraska's performances after Big Ten bye weeks

Nebraska is coming off of a bye week for the 11th time during its Big Ten tenure.
How did the first 10 games go: 5-5.
A lot of narrow wins, a few ugly losses, and several strange occurrences.
The Huskers didn’t have a bye week in 2018; after the Akron thunderstorm cancellation, NU played 12 straight weeks, including its original bye week in which a walkover game against Bethune-Cookman was inserted.
Here are the other 10 post bye week performances:
2020: Lost to Northwestern 21-13. One could argue that because Wisconsin’s COVID-19 situation created the bye week, it wasn’t a real bye. But the Badgers announced fairly early in that week that it wasn’t going to be playing, so NU had in essence four more days of rest. The Huskers played their usual mistake-prone game against Northwestern.
2019: Lost to Indiana 38-31. We remember this game for the bizarre Noah Vedral fumble that turned the game in Indiana’s favor, NU’s sheer inability to get a sack late and Scott Frost’s “hoodies” rant, which referenced the game before the bye week at Minnesota.
“I don’t want guys that go out at Minnesota with hoodies on for warmups,” Frost said. “That just says to me, ‘Just OK is enough, I’m a little cold so I’m going to come out here like that.’ You got ridiculed or beat up when I was playing if you did that.”
2017: Beat Purdue 25-24. The Huskers started poorly but delivered late thanks to a Tanner Lee two-minute drill that culminated in a touchdown pass to Stanley Morgan. It was the last win of the Mike Riley era, which meant it was the last time his critics could be disappointed by NU’s success.
2016: Beat Indiana 27-22. After ESPN’s “College GameDay” yackers laughed their heads off in the morning about Husker football’s pretender status, NU went up 17-0 in the first quarter. A game best remembered for Tommy Armstrong’s all-time YOLO ball, the 72-yard touchdown pass to Morgan that featured Armstrong’s patented reverse pirouette out of a sack and two defenders colliding into one another after Morgan caught the ball. The ESPN cameras then immediately cut to a Husker fan in a red top hat (with a Blackshirts logo on it) boxing gloves and a white long-sleeve shirt tucked into drawstring shorts. It’s fairly incredible.
2015: Lost to Iowa 28-20. Nebraska played 11 games in a row to start Riley’s first season before getting a break before the Black Friday contest. The break was eventful; police investigated an alleged rape at Armstrong’s home and no one was charged. As for the game, NU’s inability to cut block a defender led to one of the shortest pick-sixes in history for then-undefeated Iowa, which survived in part because NU failed to pick up a late fourth-and-short when Armstrong went for a Brandon Reilly deep ball instead of an open 5-yard pass to Cethan Carter.
2014: Lost to Wisconsin 59-24. The second of two bye weeks in 2014; the Huskers took a 17-3 lead before Melvin Gordon broke a long touchdown run on the way to 408 yards and Nebraska collapsed in the second half. Most players declined to speak afterward, carrying their boxes of pizza gloomily to the bus.
2014: Beat Northwestern 38-17. Arguably Nebraska’s most dominant second half of 2014. Armstrong played well and caught a touchdown pass from De’Mornay Pierson-El.
2013: Lost to Minnesota 34-23. Bizzaro game in a bizarro season. Minnesota looked like a team out of the 1930s, Nebraska squandered chance after chance and Taylor Martinez played his last game. “It’s not turf toe,” he said, in refutation of what Bo Pelini kept telling reporters about Martinez’s foot injury. And indeed it wasn’t. I’ve seen pictures of Martinez’s foot after surgery. It was awful. He’s never played a football game since.
2012: Beat Northwestern 29-28. Nebraska had no business winning this game given its turnovers and miscues throughout. But the Wildcats bled so little clock in the second half that it gave Martinez time to orchestrate two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. Northwestern missed a field goal to win in the final seconds. The first win in Pelini’s “win-out” challenge.
2011: Beat Minnesota 41-14. Easy, breezy post-bye week win. The only one, really. Memorable mostly for that fourth down where Aaron Green fumbled a bad option pitch forward, out of bounds, and got a first down. “The play had a backward pass that ended up going forward,” the official said. “By rule, first down, Nebraska.”
As for the coaches’ records: Pelini was 3-2, Riley 2-1, Scott Frost 0-2.
