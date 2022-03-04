A bulked-up Cam Jurgens posts blazing 40 time at NFL combine

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens posted 40-yard dash times Friday at the NFL combine that are sure to help his draft stock.
Jurgens ran an unofficial 4.91 40 on his first attempt — the fastest among an early group of linemen — and a 4.93 on his second attempt. Those are fleet times for a lineman, though perhaps unsurprising for Jurgens, a former running back and linebacker at Beatrice.
The 4.91 would tie for the 14th-fastest 40 ever by an offensive lineman at the combine. Former Husker offensive tackle Lydon Murtha once ran a 4.89.
Jurgens also had 25 bench press repetitions Friday in his first workout at the combine, tied for eighth among all offensive linemen participating in the drill. Any questions about Jurgens' size — often a question mark at Nebraska — may have been put to rest, too.
After playing at a listed 290 pounds for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the 6-foot-3 Jurgens tipped the scales at 303 pounds Friday. That's close to prototypical size for an NFL center. The 2021 all-pro at the position, Jason Kelce, is actually a little smaller — 6-3, 295.
Jurgens arrived at NU as a four-star tight end. He spent only part of a year there before coach Scott Frost suggested Jurgens move to center. Jurgens did and bulked up.
He started three years — two of which featured inconsistency with snapping — before choosing to leave with two years of eligibility left.
