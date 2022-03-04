A bulked-up Cam Jurgens starts strong at NFL Combine

LINCOLN - Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens had 25 bench press repetitions Friday in his first workout at the NFL Combine. The total tied for eighth-best among all offensive linemen participating in the drill. Jurgens is set to run the 40-yard dash sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Any questions about Jurgens' size - often a question mark at Nebraska - may have been put to rest. After playing at a listed 290 pounds for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the 6-foot-3 Jurgens tipped the scales at 303 pounds Friday. That's close to prototypical size for a NFL center. The 2021 All-Pro at the position, Jason Kelce, is actually a little smaller - 6-3, 295.

Jurgens, a Beatrice native, arrived at NU as a four-star tight end recruit. He spent only part of a year there before head coach Scott Frost suggested Jurgens move to center. Jurgens did and bulked up. He started three years - two of which featured great inconsistency with snapping - at NU before choosing to leave with two years of eligibility left.

