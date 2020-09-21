A college coach out there likes the Huskers this season — and voted for them in this week's poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Some college football coach out there believes in Nebraska football.

The Huskers received four points in Sunday’s USA Today Coaches Top 25. That could be mean NU received multiple votes, or simply had one coach vote Nebraska 22nd in the poll. Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who on Monday is celebrating the life of his father, Larry, at a funeral service, is one of the listed coaches with a vote.

Nebraska received three points in the preseason poll before dropping from the poll because the team did not have a schedule. Once the Big Ten announced its return for the 2020 fall season, league teams became eligible again this week for the Coaches Poll and next week for the Associated Press Top 25.

For one week, the polls couldn’t look more different. Yet the Coaches Poll still looks bizarre, as apparently not all coaches received the memo that the Big Ten teams could be ranked again. The league announced its schedule on Saturday morning just before weekend games kicked off.