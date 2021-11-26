A final salute for Nebraska's seniors. But will some be back?

Those remaining eight players — Damion Daniels, Wyatt Liewer, Adrian Martinez, Kyan Brumfield, Lane McCallum, Matt Sichterman, Deontre Thomas and Chris Walker — haven’t announced their plans for 2022.

They elected to go through the Senior Day celebration in case Friday was indeed their final college football game. The most accomplished player, and the one with the most intriguing decision to make in that group is Martinez, who has played in 38 games during his four seasons as the Huskers' quarterback.

Martinez and Allen received the loudest cheers from the crowd during the pregame introductions. Martinez couldn’t hug coach Scott Frost prior to having their photo taken because his right arm is in a sling following shoulder surgery earlier this month.

Wearing his Nebraska letterman’s jacket, Martinez acknowledged the crowd and smiled as he looked around the stadium.

The player who easily had the biggest smile from the moment he left the tunnel was Domann, while the first player to show he might not make it through the ceremony was Taylor-Britt.

Following the hug and photo with Frost, Taylor-Britt was beginning to show that tears weren’t far behind when he took a rose to present to his mother from an athletic department employee.