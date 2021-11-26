A final salute for Nebraska's seniors. But will some be back?

LINCOLN — Senior Day at Memorial Stadium always has its fair share of poignant moments.
That was the case again with Friday’s salute to 19 players introduced as Nebraska’s Class of 2021. Only six of those players were listed in the program as seniors.
Those seniors are Connor Culp, Levi Falck, Ben Stille, Samori Touré, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke. The seventh senior, linebacker JoJo Domann, had season-ending surgery after NU’s Nov. 6 loss to Ohio State.
Two more players — Yutan graduate Colton Feist and former Cross County standout Hunter Miller — also weren’t listed on the roster. This is Feist’s fourth season and Miller’s fifth.
The other 10 players are juniors who are eligible to return next year because of the 2020 COVID season. At least two of those players have already announced their intention to turn pro next season.
Fourth-year juniors Austin Allen and Cam Taylor-Britt announced earlier this week that they will enter the NFL draft pool and forgo their extra season. Taylor-Britt already has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen set the single season school record for receiving yards by a tight end — a mark owned by Junior Miller since 1980 — in Friday’s game against Iowa.
Those remaining eight players — Damion Daniels, Wyatt Liewer, Adrian Martinez, Kyan Brumfield, Lane McCallum, Matt Sichterman, Deontre Thomas and Chris Walker — haven’t announced their plans for 2022.
They elected to go through the Senior Day celebration in case Friday was indeed their final college football game. The most accomplished player, and the one with the most intriguing decision to make in that group is Martinez, who has played in 38 games during his four seasons as the Huskers' quarterback.
Martinez and Allen received the loudest cheers from the crowd during the pregame introductions. Martinez couldn’t hug coach Scott Frost prior to having their photo taken because his right arm is in a sling following shoulder surgery earlier this month.
Wearing his Nebraska letterman’s jacket, Martinez acknowledged the crowd and smiled as he looked around the stadium.
The player who easily had the biggest smile from the moment he left the tunnel was Domann, while the first player to show he might not make it through the ceremony was Taylor-Britt.
Following the hug and photo with Frost, Taylor-Britt was beginning to show that tears weren’t far behind when he took a rose to present to his mother from an athletic department employee.
Taylor-Britt finally gave in when he hugged NU defensive coordinator Eric Chinander.