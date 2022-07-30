'A little crazy': Nebraska's Garrett Nelson prepared to be a face of program

LINCOLN — Long before Garrett Nelson appeared on magazine covers and wore smeared eye black in a Nebraska uniform, he was a kid who learned he liked the fight as much as the outcome.

Garrett’s father, Chris, remembers well the moment he realized this. The younger Nelson — now an edge rusher and probable Husker captain preparing for his fourth college football season — was a 4-year-old tagging along with dad at a youth wrestling practice in Gering.

Garrett paired up with a boy two years older than him. The boy took him down. That was the first time Chris saw the now-familiar spark in his son’s eyes.

“I could just see the light switch went on,” Chris Nelson said. “He got up and it was game on. It was gladiator time.”

Chris and his wife, Holli, agreed then that their youngest of three boys had potential as a major college athlete. But they also saw a flame that needed to be nurtured — not destroyed. Emphasizing having fun, they didn’t allow him to play sports competitively until middle school.

This week the Nelsons — from their rural home on the edge of Scottsbluff — saw Garrett’s comments two time zones away at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis and smiled. The defender with 57 tackles and an NU-high five sacks last season spoke about an offseason conversation with his father that refocused and reenergized him. About being a leader of a team under fire.

“If I’m the face of that program that’s awesome,” Nelson said. “I’ve been preparing for that my whole life.”

He has, Chris said, and not just as a former diehard Husker fan who can recite Blackshirts history going back decades and committed to a different NU coaching staff in the summer of 2017. Garrett grew up with structure — lots of challenges from his parents, and lots of love too. Mistakes meant consequences; doing things well brought rewards.

Nelson embodies another childhood lesson — if you’re going to do something right, do it 100%. He used to play that way, like the time he and his brothers donned lifejackets, kid football helmets and knee pads and crashed bicycles into each other. He lost two teeth against Penn State in 2020 and didn’t miss a beat in that game or that season.

“To love competition and have a passion about it, you have to be a little crazy,” Chris Nelson said. “You gotta love being that gladiator showing up every day and being the best you can be at a high level.”

It’s why Garrett Nelson, 22, is where he is now, on the verge of a breakout season setting the tone for a defense replacing at least five starters. Coach Scott Frost called him the best leader NU has had in “a long time.” Safety Marques Buford said Nelson is one of his favorite teammates, a guy who can shout encouragement with veins popping out of his neck one minute and make a big play the next.

“It was meant to be with him, really,” Buford said.

If Nelson thrives in the coming months, he said, the genesis will have been from a talk with his dad — “my best friend” — two weeks after Nebraska lost its ninth game by single digits last season.

Chris Nelson didn’t think much of the conversation until Garrett brought it up this week. Just a father honestly sharing with his son what he saw — a person and team too caught up in the past. Learn from it, he said. Refocus. Re-motivate yourself for what you want to do in 2022.

Garrett Nelson listened to the former Husker All-America wrestler and didn’t waste a day. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder honed in on the physical stuff like his diet, sleep and training to be stronger and more explosive. Just as important was the mental side. Visualizing success. Learning from mistakes. Ignoring outside negativity or doubt around the team.

“You can look like Hercules but if you don’t have it up in your mind then it doesn’t matter,” Nelson said. “Being honest with that mental aspect of the game… was big for me.”

His position coach, Mike Dawson, said effort has always been a given for the junior. Channeling it was the key — there were times early in Nelson’s career when he was so hyped up about making a play that he missed his assignment.

These days he’s embracing the process, understanding that it never really ends. Same goes for leadership. He’s achieved veteran status, set to start his 21st straight game in Ireland next month.

“(Teammates) know that his actions are definitely louder than words and now when he speaks and uses those words, they definitely want to listen,” Dawson said. “They see how hard he works at it and the guys respect that and want to do the same.”

The words help, too.

Nelson — who earned a degree in finance in May — is one of the most colorful quotes on the team.

On BTN last week he compared all of last year’s narrow defeats to talking with a girl at a bar each Friday night only to have her boyfriend step in late. He jokingly asked media members about their favorite colors as he settled in for an interview session. He can keep things light with teammates but is also bold and articulate enough to be an enforcer of Nebraska culture when necessary.

In many ways, the defense’s emotional and vocal center is a throwback to the ‘90s Blackshirts he knows well. He wants to be the spark that ignites a Husker turnaround. The guy from the Panhandle who rallies a fan base.

It’s not far-fetched, his father said. A little Garrett Nelson craziness can go a long way.