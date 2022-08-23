A sea of red graces the Emerald Isle as Nebraska arrives in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland — Down a narrow street they walked, wearing just about the reddest polos imaginable for a country full of green.

Locals — including the Dubliner walking his dog amid giant defensive linemen — may not have known it was more than 100 players from an American football team in Nebraska, but they would have known they were together.

The Huskers are here.

The team arrived Tuesday morning and later headed to a team meal at a restaurant inside The Mansion House, official residence of Dublin’s mayor. The offense — with Coach Scott Frost — rolled in first, followed by the defense.

If players got a raucous welcome at the airport, few if any fans found their way to The Mansion House. The maze of streets would have made it hard to find. And besides, the weather — partly sunny, warm and sea breezy — was just too good to waste just before sunset.

So some wended their way through the heart of the city to The Temple Bar, which is both a famous bar and a description for a district full of pubs and outdoor eateries.

Father and son Michael and Brian Snodgrass wore their red N Husker hats as they walked the district.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Brian, who works at a golf course in Lincoln. He and his dad arrived early Tuesday on a flight originating out of Charlotte. Standing outside The Auld Dubliner pub — live music blaring, locals zipping around to their favorite spots — Brian said it was his first trip to Ireland. Michael has been to the country 20 years prior, but not for a football game.

“When’s the next time they’re going to do something like this?” said Michael, who now lives in Kansas City.

Perhaps never again is the answer. Nebraska doesn’t play in Hawaii like it once did, and the trip to Japan — for the 1992 game against Kansas State — was 30 years ago.

So this time might be that rare chance to mix a week of foreign tourist pleasure with serious football business. As the Husker football team practices near Aviva Stadium, the Snodgrasses rented a car and will spend two days seeing other parts of Ireland. Blarney Castle in Cork on Wednesday. The coastline on Thursday.

“By Friday, though, we’ll hang around here,” Michael Snodgrass said of Dublin. "And start prepping.”

There’s a Husker prep rally that day. And, of course, a football game Saturday. Nebraska will have more fans than Northwestern — that’s almost guaranteed — and Snodgrass thinks it will be far more than anticipated.

“I’ve had friends decide to come at the last minute,” Snodgrass said. “I’ve heard estimates of 10,000. I think it’s going to be closer to 15 to 20,000. It’ll be a majority red.”