A streak postponed: It's a quiet Saturday after 379 consecutive Huskers home games

“It’s where I can find inner peace. It just feels right.”

Of course, the stadium has changed. Replay boards. Upper decks. FieldTurf. Oh, and more losing.

In 40 seasons from 1962 to 2001, Nebraska lost 24 home games total. In the 18 seasons since, NU has suffered 37 home defeats.

Those struggles haven’t disrupted the rhythms. If anything, season ticket holders appreciate them even more. When you don’t have top-10 showdowns to anticipate, you cherish the fight songs, hot dogs and people sitting next to you.

But this fall does worry some fans. Routines are fickle, and the ripples of COVID-19 may stretch into 2021 and beyond.

“Once you break something, it’s hard to put it back together,” said Kelly Slump, a regular in section 31. “It’ll be interesting to see if people still go back as strong next year. Or is it going to be too easy to watch it on TV? I’ve had a lot of friends say that.

“Maybe they won’t renew their tickets because you have a better seat on TV.”

You don’t have to worry about Rod Hansen coming back. He grew up in Osmond, Nebraska, listening to Husker games on the radio. Tom Novak! Bobby Reynolds! He attended his first game in 1949.