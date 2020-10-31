A streak postponed: It's a quiet Saturday after 379 consecutive Huskers home games

On his 305th consecutive Memorial Stadium game day, Rod Hansen was in a rotten mood.
It started with a disastrous first half against Texas Tech — a 24-3 halftime deficit. It ended with a second-half rush to a Papillion church.
Hansen has always held strong feelings about big events on Husker game days. In his 82 years, he’s skipped his share of birthday parties. But scheduling a wedding is the cardinal sin.
“On a Nebraska Saturday?” Hansen says. “Geez. That’s something you gotta stay away from.”
Yes, even when it’s your grandson.
On Oct. 17, 2009, Hansen’s daughter picked him up outside Memorial Stadium about 4:30 p.m. He changed clothes en route to the church. “I made it, but I wasn’t real happy about it.”
By the way, Nebraska lost 31-10. “I wasn’t real happy about that, either.”
Hansen says it all a bit tongue-in-cheek. He recognizes that his devotion to Big Red may be extreme. But cut him some slack: He hasn’t missed a home Husker game since 1961! His streak began with Bob Devaney’s debut. No wonder this season feels so bizarre.
Hansen planned to add to his 379 consecutive games. “My goal was 400.” Instead, the streak is postponed to 2021. Not broken.
“Not when you can’t go,” Hansen said. “I don’t think that should count to break the streak. It’s a crazy year.”
COVID-19 has wrecked too many American traditions to count. But for thousands upon thousands of Husker fans, missing seven home games at Memorial Stadium is like losing sunshine.
On Saturday, a splendid 60-degree Halloween should’ve been another banner day in Lincoln. Hail Varsity! The Tunnel Walk! A potential upset of rival Wisconsin! Hansen would’ve squeezed onto those wooden planks, each seat roughly 1.25 square feet, and savored the action on the state’s most hallowed lawn.
Instead, Hansen and 90,000 of his Big Red friends will battle boredom and reflect on better days.
“Fall is not fall without Nebraska football,” said Rod’s wife, Martha.
Mary Niemeier, 50, sits one row in front of the Hansens in Memorial Stadium section 32. On home Saturdays, she drives from Kansas City and occupies the same seats her grandpa cheered from in the 1960s.
To Niemeier, the stadium’s northwest corner is its own “little family.” An area close enough to the field that people are blinded by smoke from the Tunnel Walk. An area where fans feel a responsibility to cheer the Huskers walking off the field, win or lose.
“I was taught never to leave before the game ended,” Niemeier said.
When she attended games as a kid, she noticed a fan named Dee who bobby-pinned a cowboy hat to her hair.
Thirty years later, it dawned on her: That’s the same lady!
Dee’s hair color had changed, but the bobby pins still worked. Everyone called her Betty White, and she often shouted at the Blackshirts, “Wake up and smell the roses!” Dee doesn’t attend anymore — she’s in her 90s — but one of Niemeier’s best friends bought Dee’s season tickets.
That’s the circle of life inside the Memorial Stadium gates.
Support Local Journalism
For Richard Katz, 65, Memorial Stadium game day isn’t just a family reunion; it’s a spiritual experience.
He started going to games 50 years ago with his father. Section 17, row 54. Of course, first they circled the streets of downtown Lincoln (over and over) in search of a parking spot. It’s funny the moments you remember.
As Katz aged, he shared game day with his own sons and started his own regimen. On Stadium Drive, he buys his red hot dogs — burned just right — and waits for the band to march down the street and into the stadium. That’s his signal to go inside, find his seat and soak in the scene.
When Katz hears the opening notes of “There Is No Place Like Nebraska!” it takes him back 50 years to the seat next to his dad. There’s a rhythm to game day he finds nowhere else.
“It’s where I can find inner peace. It just feels right.”
Of course, the stadium has changed. Replay boards. Upper decks. FieldTurf. Oh, and more losing.
In 40 seasons from 1962 to 2001, Nebraska lost 24 home games total. In the 18 seasons since, NU has suffered 37 home defeats.
Those struggles haven’t disrupted the rhythms. If anything, season ticket holders appreciate them even more. When you don’t have top-10 showdowns to anticipate, you cherish the fight songs, hot dogs and people sitting next to you.
But this fall does worry some fans. Routines are fickle, and the ripples of COVID-19 may stretch into 2021 and beyond.
“Once you break something, it’s hard to put it back together,” said Kelly Slump, a regular in section 31. “It’ll be interesting to see if people still go back as strong next year. Or is it going to be too easy to watch it on TV? I’ve had a lot of friends say that.
“Maybe they won’t renew their tickets because you have a better seat on TV.”
You don’t have to worry about Rod Hansen coming back. He grew up in Osmond, Nebraska, listening to Husker games on the radio. Tom Novak! Bobby Reynolds! He attended his first game in 1949.
Hansen’s personal streak began with Devaney’s arrival in 1962. He drove to Lincoln and “hustled” a ticket in the knothole section for 50 cents. When Dennis Claridge threw an incomplete pass on Nebraska’s first possession, Hansen joined 26,952 fans and gave Devaney a standing ovation. Finally, an offense with creativity!
Devaney reached his peak in 1970-71, and Hansen savored the most creative player of all, Johnny Rodgers. His favorite game came in 1978, when Tom Osborne finally beat his nemesis, Oklahoma. Students tore down the goalposts and carried them downtown.
To friends in section 32, Hansen became known for his streak. He kept his eyes on the field and his earbuds on the radio call — he shared injury reports with his stadium neighbors.
Over the years, money got a little tight at home sometimes — he and Martha have lived in the same house on William Street in Omaha since 1968 — but Hansen always saved for football tickets, even if his sons didn’t share his obsession.
“I don’t know what I done wrong,” he said. “They might go out on the golf course instead of going to the game. Ehhh, can’t do that. You gotta go to the games. You can always play golf.”
In 1996, Hansen nearly missed game No. 216 after his father died. The funeral was Friday, but with his mother’s blessing, he made it to Memorial Stadium the next night for a 63-7 win over Kansas.
He still drives to Lincoln, leasing a good car to ensure a safe trip. His routine? Leave exactly four hours before kickoff. Meet a few friends downtown for a bite and a drink.
Somehow over 58 years, Hansen has managed to avoid not only schedule conflicts, but also sickness. He suffered a heart attack in 2007, but thankfully, it happened in the offseason.
“It’s a little tougher each year, but I wouldn’t quit as long as I’m healthy enough to go.”
On Saturday, Hansen and 90,000 of his spiritual siblings will find something else. And the next day, Nov. 1, he will wake up and celebrate a different benchmark with a lunch date at Charleston’s.
His streak of 379 home games can wait until next year. But there’s no stopping his 83rd birthday.