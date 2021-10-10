According to Jim Harbaugh, it was a 'Clint Eastwood win' for Michigan

LINCOLN — Things are different this season for Michigan football.
It’s not a new offensive scheme or switching from a 3-4 defensive to a 5-2. It’s more settling for what they got the past couple of years; how things behind the scenes needed an adjustment.
Coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive back Brad Hawkins.
After Saturday’s thrilling 32-29 Wolverines victory over Nebraska — a game in which they trailed an opponent for the first time this season — everyone who came to the podium used the same words.
Grit. Determination. Not to be denied. A fight. Don’t flinch.
Of course, Harbaugh had a description of the game that no one else would come up with.
“That was a Clint Eastwood win,” Harbaugh said. “And we’re going to enjoy it. It’s going to be a fun plane ride home.”
Maybe he meant True Grit, whether it was the John Wayne original or the Coen Brothers 2010 iteration of the cinematic classic.
Whatever he meant, the other words and phrases made it clear that this is a pack of Wolverines that doesn’t want to settle for just an okay season. Or even the subpar 2020 that ended an un-Michigan-like 2-4.
“Overall, this team has decided to be different this year,” McNamara said. “We’re tired of losing. There have been too many games the last couple of years where it just didn’t go our way.”
The Wolverines aren’t getting any sympathy about the frustration of struggling through a four-loss season from Nebraska fans, coaches and players.
For them, the Saturday night setback was just another gut-punch in an era of disappointment where missing a bowl game for a fifth straight season is beginning to resemble reality with each passing week.
Not only did Michigan not have a lead in a game for the first time this season, McNamara’s remarkable streak of never having thrown an interception ended when a pass was picked off by NU safety Deontai Williams late in the third quarter.
One play after Williams returned the pick 20 yards to the Michigan 13, and Nebraska scored its third touchdown of the game. That 13-yard pass from Adrian Martinez to Levi Falck put the Huskers ahead 22-19.
That’s when this gritty, no flinching approach began to kick in. Harbaugh said how McNamara responded to that setback — leading the Wolverines on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to regain the lead — tells him everything he needs to know about the player guiding Michigan's offense.
“It’s one of those huge tests for a quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “Can they drive the offense on the next possession for points. That’s a huge indicator.”
Nebraska took the lead back with a five-yard touchdown run by Martinez an 7:08 remaining in regulation. This time the Michigan offense, not interested in setting and certainly not about to flinch, responded with two scores and the 10 points needed to improve their record to 6-0 and clinch a bowl bid.
McNamara and Harbaugh made sure that the defense also got its share of credit for stopping Nebraska’s offense at the most critical moments. They talked about how Brad Hawkins both forced a Martinez fumble and recovered the ball to prevent NU from responding to the game-tying field goal.
Hawkins said the opportunity presented itself because of hard work and attention during practice.
“You practice how you play,” Hawkins said. “At that moment, punching the ball out, it came through for me. We didn’t flinch, we knew adversity was going to hit, and it hit.”
Michigan used that Nebraska turnover to secure the win on Jake Moody’s fourth field goal of the game.