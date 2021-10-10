According to Jim Harbaugh, it was a 'Clint Eastwood win' for Michigan

LINCOLN — Things are different this season for Michigan football.

It’s not a new offensive scheme or switching from a 3-4 defensive to a 5-2. It’s more settling for what they got the past couple of years; how things behind the scenes needed an adjustment.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive back Brad Hawkins.

After Saturday’s thrilling 32-29 Wolverines victory over Nebraska — a game in which they trailed an opponent for the first time this season — everyone who came to the podium used the same words.

Grit. Determination. Not to be denied. A fight. Don’t flinch.

Of course, Harbaugh had a description of the game that no one else would come up with.

“That was a Clint Eastwood win,” Harbaugh said. “And we’re going to enjoy it. It’s going to be a fun plane ride home.”

Maybe he meant True Grit, whether it was the John Wayne original or the Coen Brothers 2010 iteration of the cinematic classic.

Whatever he meant, the other words and phrases made it clear that this is a pack of Wolverines that doesn’t want to settle for just an okay season. Or even the subpar 2020 that ended an un-Michigan-like 2-4.