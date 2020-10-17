Adrian Martinez — and the man with the mustache — among five Husker football captains for 2020

Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, is healthy after suffering multiple injuries, including a torn hamstring, in 2019. A former walk-on, Warner is now on scholarship and has a coach-like presence in the program, holding chalkboard sessions on Monday and Thursday nights for skill players who want to learn.

Teammate Austin Allen called Warner's leadership among pass-catchers "unmatched" this season. Warner's also grown and kept a cartoonish mustache at the behest of his teammates while earning the trust of coaches and new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

“Me knowing the offense and being able to teach guys — they look to me as a leader already," Warner said. "And I think I’ve done a good job just trickling down what Coach Lubick says to me to all the rest of the guys."

Bootle has been a full-time starter at defensive back since 2018, and anchors one of NU's strongest position groups, the secondary. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher called Bootle a "mentor" and a "grown man" over the summer.

Miller, meanwhile, is a vocal leader on the defense who's finally been able to settle into a position at middle linebacker. He was second on the team last season in tackles — fourth in tackles for loss — and will command the Husker defense.