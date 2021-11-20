 Skip to main content
Adrian Martinez breaks Nebraska's career record for total offense
FOOTBALL

Adrian Martinez breaks Nebraska's career record for total offense

The Husker quarterback is focused on Wisconsin.

With a 15-yard pass to Austin Allen in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez became the program’s all-time leader in total offense.

Martinez surpassed former NU quarterback Tommy Armstrong, who amassed 10,690 total yards from 2013 through the 2016 season.

Martinez came into Saturday enjoying his most prolific season statistically, averaging 301.4 yards of total offense per game.

He was on his way to 300 yards headed into the fourth of NU’s tight game with the Badgers.

