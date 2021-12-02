Adrian Martinez enters transfer portal: 'I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart'

The decision means Nebraska must settle on a new No. 1 QB before the 2022 opener in August. That could be third-year sophomore Logan Smothers, who made his first career start against Iowa and completed 16 of 22 passes for 199 yards and ran 24 times for 64 more. NU also has freshman Heinrich Haarberg, walk-on Matt Masker and incoming recruit Richard Torres.

The Huskers figure to be active in the transfer portal to add another player as well. Dozens of quarterbacks are there and publicly uncommitted including Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Dillon Gabriel (Central Florida), Myles Brennan (LSU), Keilon Brown (Memphis) and Peter Costelli (Utah).

Martinez was the first recruiting call Frost’s Nebraska staff made in December 2017, and the former four-star prospect became Frost’s first QB pledge shortly thereafter. A breakout freshman campaign in 2018 earned him Heisman Trophy odds and the Huskers a top-25 ranking before the following season. But two more losing autumns dulled his shine and set up a year in which he kept NU fans interested but disappointed as the team lost eight games by single digits in his starts.