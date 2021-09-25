Adrian Martinez injured on Huskers' opening drive but returns after brief absence

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was injured on NU’s opening drive against Michigan State.

Martinez got hurt on a third-down scramble when he was crunched by MSU safety Xavier Henderson.

Martinez remained on the ground for a moment, then popped up under his own power. After five minutes of being examined by four NU staffers on the bench, Martinez jogged to the locker room.

Second-year freshman Logan Smothers replaced Martinez at quarterback on the Huskers' next drive. Nebraska went 26 yards in seven plays before having to punt.

Martinez returned from the locker room wearing his helmet about 20 minutes after he left the field. He then led the team on Nebraska's next possession, which also ended in a punt.

