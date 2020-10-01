Adrian Martinez is Nebraska's starting QB, but there's 'friendly competition' with Luke McCaffrey

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick didn’t say anything about the pecking order of NU’s quarterbacks that Scott Frost hadn’t said in March.

Adrian Martinez is the starter but the team feels good about backup Luke McCaffrey, and the two are engaging in a “friendly competition.”

“They’ve both improved a ton, just understanding what we’re trying to teach them since I’ve been here.” Lubick said Thursday. “And their attitude’s been great. They're as humble of guys, humble of quarterbacks, as I’ve ever been around. They always want to give credit to other people. They’re team players. We feel really good about both of them.”

Lubick said Martinez is the starter “as of today.” It’s the same comment Frost made in a March 9 press conference when he said Martinez was “starting out” as the top quarterback. Frost, at the time, said backups Noah Vedral and McCaffrey would get snaps with the No. 1 offense. Vedral has since transferred to Rutgers. McCaffrey remained and is Martinez’s backup.

Martinez and McCaffrey, as is customary with any offense at any level of football, have both worked with the No. 1 offense this fall, Lubick said.