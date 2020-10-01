Adrian Martinez is Nebraska's starting QB, but there's 'friendly competition' with Luke McCaffrey

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick didn’t say anything about the pecking order of NU’s quarterbacks that Scott Frost hadn’t said in March.
Adrian Martinez is the starter but the team feels good about backup Luke McCaffrey, and the two are engaging in a “friendly competition.”
“They’ve both improved a ton, just understanding what we’re trying to teach them since I’ve been here.” Lubick said Thursday. “And their attitude’s been great. They're as humble of guys, humble of quarterbacks, as I’ve ever been around. They always want to give credit to other people. They’re team players. We feel really good about both of them.”
Lubick said Martinez is the starter “as of today.” It’s the same comment Frost made in a March 9 press conference when he said Martinez was “starting out” as the top quarterback. Frost, at the time, said backups Noah Vedral and McCaffrey would get snaps with the No. 1 offense. Vedral has since transferred to Rutgers. McCaffrey remained and is Martinez’s backup.
Martinez and McCaffrey, as is customary with any offense at any level of football, have both worked with the No. 1 offense this fall, Lubick said.
“They’ve both moved the ball,” Lubick said. “They’ve both had great camps so far, non-padded stuff. That evaluation is always ongoing, but Adrian’s improved and he’s going to be a better football player this year.”
Nebraska wants Martinez to be pushed at the position because of the positive effect it has on his play. In 2019, Martinez was the no-doubt starter, and Frost felt Martinez put his preparation in “cruise control.”
“I think that showed up on the field a little bit," Frost said.
