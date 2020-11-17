Adrian Martinez: 'It's not about me, it's not about him, it's about us.'

Nebraska's win over Penn State marked the first career start at quarterback for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey.

It was also the first game Adrian Martinez did not play in for reasons other than injury.

But in a video released Tuesday by Nebraska, Martinez, a captain, is seen addressing his teammates before the game about NU's quarterback decision.

"Don't want you guys to forget we're family," Martinez said in the video. "We're a family, you know what I mean? No matter what happens, no matter who's out there, we support each other. We're going to keep that energy today. Everyone who's not in, who is in, we're going to bring it. I've got a great feeling. No matter what happens, keep your head up. No more heads down on the sidelines, none of that (expletive). We're here for each other. For each other. That's what this (expletive) is about, man. That's what we're going to remember. You feel me? Let's do that (expletive) today. I know I will be. I want to win. You feel me? I want to win. It's not about me, it's not about him, it's about us. Let's not forget that."

The Huskers eventually held on for the 30-23 win. Afterward in the locker room, coach Scott Frost, as seen in the video, told the team they "broke a tendency" losing.