Adrian Martinez: 'It's not about me, it's not about him, it's about us.'

Nebraska's win over Penn State marked the first career start at quarterback for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey.
It was also the first game Adrian Martinez did not play in for reasons other than injury.
But in a video released Tuesday by Nebraska, Martinez, a captain, is seen addressing his teammates before the game about NU's quarterback decision.
"Don't want you guys to forget we're family," Martinez said in the video. "We're a family, you know what I mean? No matter what happens, no matter who's out there, we support each other. We're going to keep that energy today. Everyone who's not in, who is in, we're going to bring it. I've got a great feeling. No matter what happens, keep your head up. No more heads down on the sidelines, none of that (expletive). We're here for each other. For each other. That's what this (expletive) is about, man. That's what we're going to remember. You feel me? Let's do that (expletive) today. I know I will be. I want to win. You feel me? I want to win. It's not about me, it's not about him, it's about us. Let's not forget that."
The Huskers eventually held on for the 30-23 win. Afterward in the locker room, coach Scott Frost, as seen in the video, told the team they "broke a tendency" losing.
"How many of you guys have been here and that felt like a rewind?" Frost said. "I told you guys: All we have to do is win one, and get over the hump, start learning how to win, start learning how to do things right. ... This is how it's supposed to feel, this is how it's supposed to feel at the end of a game. Build on it. Freaking build on it. Don't ever be happy with losing around here ever again. And let's all keep getting better."
𝘎𝘉𝘙𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦 3 /// 𝘗𝘦𝘯𝘯 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦#GBR /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/vy1Ltmzsws— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 17, 2020
Photos: Nebraska hosts Penn State
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.