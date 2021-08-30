Adrian Martinez: 'I've got to improve, simple as that'

What Adrian Martinez saw on the field during Nebraska's loss to Illinois looked the same as what he saw on film — five times — the following day.

“There’s some moments where I thought I made some good decisions, and then some other moments where I needed to stand and deliver and I didn’t make the throw,” Martinez said 48 hours after completing 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown. “Inaccurate on a couple passes, looked back at it, and I’ve got to improve, simple as that. I owe the guys better and the coaches better. And I’m going to do that this week.”

Martinez also rushed for 111 yards, most of which came on scrambles away from the Illini pass rush.

In the past, Martinez has been able to break the containment of defensive ends, but Illinois stationed its ends several feet outside the offensive tackles and collapsed the pocket to prevent an easy escape. NU’s 2009 defense used a similar tactic against Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor to great success. Illinois did too, except for one 75-yard Martinez run right up the gut of the defense.

Husker coach Scott Frost said Illinois used “wide nine” ends — the number designates where the D-linemen set up in relation to the offensive line. That isn’t rare, but it was unexpected Saturday.