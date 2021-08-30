Adrian Martinez: 'I've got to improve, simple as that'

What Adrian Martinez saw on the field during Nebraska's loss to Illinois looked the same as what he saw on film — five times — the following day.
“There’s some moments where I thought I made some good decisions, and then some other moments where I needed to stand and deliver and I didn’t make the throw,” Martinez said 48 hours after completing 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown. “Inaccurate on a couple passes, looked back at it, and I’ve got to improve, simple as that. I owe the guys better and the coaches better. And I’m going to do that this week.”
Martinez also rushed for 111 yards, most of which came on scrambles away from the Illini pass rush.
In the past, Martinez has been able to break the containment of defensive ends, but Illinois stationed its ends several feet outside the offensive tackles and collapsed the pocket to prevent an easy escape. NU’s 2009 defense used a similar tactic against Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor to great success. Illinois did too, except for one 75-yard Martinez run right up the gut of the defense.
Husker coach Scott Frost said Illinois used “wide nine” ends — the number designates where the D-linemen set up in relation to the offensive line. That isn’t rare, but it was unexpected Saturday.
“There were some unbelievable throws Adrian made," Frost said. "Sometimes with too much pressure standing right on top of him. So we’ve got to make sure it’s cleaner for him to make throws that we’ve been seeing him make all spring and all fall. He missed two, but when we get layups, we can’t miss them.”
The two misses were an overthrown touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer and a trickier across-the-body toss to tight end Chris Hickman.
When Martinez made mistakes, he had quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on the field to counsel him.
“He brings a certain presence and I love being able to go to the sideline and be able to talk to him,” Martinez said. “He really did a good job of making sure the QB unit was around some of the other positions as well. Excited for what’s to come in that area.”
In his first three seasons at NU, Verduzco spent games in the coaches box. But this year he's moved down to the field, and running backs coach Ryan Held has moved upstairs.
“The emotional piece was harder to do from the box," Martinez said, "and it’s a lot easier to connect on that level on the field and maybe see some things you wouldn’t see up in the box."
Frost said the move went well Saturday. Martinez agreed. When asked if he’d requested Verduzco be placed on the field, Martinez declined comment.
