Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey both expected to play at Purdue. But how much?

Nebraska may have found a rhythm that works at quarterback for the season’s stretch run.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday the Huskers will again mix and match who takes the snaps between junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey when NU plays Purdue on Saturday. Martinez started against Iowa and played seven full series while McCaffrey led two possessions. They shared one drive in the second half.

Will the Huskers go with a similar plan this week?

“I could say, but I don’t want to say, to be honest with you,” Lubick said. “… I would expect them both to play. How we use them and the exact reps, you guys will see that on the field Saturday.”

How the quarterbacks weave into the game is partly predetermined and partly based on the flow of the game, Lubick said, adding “It’s been a really good situation.”

Whether McCaffrey or Martinez are in won’t affect what offensive packages Nebraska can use, Lubick said. Coaches will try to avoid switching QBs during a given series and give them advance notice of plays to expect before their possession begins.

Other quick hits from Tuesday’s post-practice interviews: