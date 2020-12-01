Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey both expected to play at Purdue. But how much?

Nebraska may have found a rhythm that works at quarterback for the season’s stretch run.
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday the Huskers will again mix and match who takes the snaps between junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey when NU plays Purdue on Saturday. Martinez started against Iowa and played seven full series while McCaffrey led two possessions. They shared one drive in the second half.
Will the Huskers go with a similar plan this week?
“I could say, but I don’t want to say, to be honest with you,” Lubick said. “… I would expect them both to play. How we use them and the exact reps, you guys will see that on the field Saturday.”
How the quarterbacks weave into the game is partly predetermined and partly based on the flow of the game, Lubick said, adding “It’s been a really good situation.”
Whether McCaffrey or Martinez are in won’t affect what offensive packages Nebraska can use, Lubick said. Coaches will try to avoid switching QBs during a given series and give them advance notice of plays to expect before their possession begins.
Other quick hits from Tuesday’s post-practice interviews:
» Injured true freshman receiver Will Nixon is expected to be “full-go” next year as he works his way back from an offseason knee injury, Lubick said.
» Zavier Betts has gained confidence from early success as a receiver, Lubick said. He continues to have a larger role in the offense coming off his first career start last week as a true freshman.
» Lubick said he doesn’t consider Wan’Dale Robinson a running back, but just “a really good player we can do a bunch of different things with.” Robinson caught nine balls for 75 yards and ran six times for 42 yards against Iowa last week.
» Tight end Austin Allen is fully healthy following an injury scare at Iowa. Lubick said the Aurora alum's work ethic is “among the top of our team, if not the top.”
» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said his group expects to see new plays and packages from Purdue on Saturday. The key is to be dialed in and stay disciplined, he said, adding that the unit didn’t tackle well in last year’s 31-27 last-minute defeat.
» Chinander and Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco are both Iowa graduates who will square off Saturday. Diaco coordinated NU’s defense in 2017. Chinander said they know each other casually and have “friendly conversations most of the time and that’s about it.”