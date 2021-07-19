Adrian Martinez makes Maxwell Award watch list for national player of the year

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is one of 80 players appearing on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to college football's player of the year.

This is the first of 16 watch lists to be released over the next two weeks for the nation's top awards. The Bednarik Award, for defensive player of the year, also released its watch list Monday but did not include any Huskers.

Martinez makes his third straight appearance on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list. This will be his fourth season as NU's starting quarterback. In the eight-game 2020 season, Martinez completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high 521 yards and seven scores.

In his Nebraska career, Martinez has thrown for 5,628 yards, run for 1,776 yards and accounted for 53 total touchdowns.

Nebraska has had four previous winners of the Maxwell Award: Mike Rozier (1983), Tommie Frazier (1995), Eric Crouch (2001) and Ndamukong Suh (2009).

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.