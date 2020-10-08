Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey? Husker QB 'competition' brings out best in both

McCaffrey’s throwing motion and thrust on the ball have been among his biggest offseason improvements, he and his coach agreed. What the 19-year-old missed in spring reps, he gained by spending extra time back in Colorado with his family. That included his older brother, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and seeing firsthand his daily work ethic.

Listed at 200 pounds last year, McCaffrey said he’s up to a healthy 205 now. He called himself still a “young guy” on the team, learning when to be vocal and when to defer.

He appeared in four games a season ago. One was a single snap in an emergency role against Northwestern, and one was for two drives against Iowa that included a 39-yard touchdown pass. The others were against Maryland — when he played receiver before moving to QB in mop-up duty — and Indiana, when he completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and a score and ran for 76 more yards.

Martinez has played a key role in helping him settle in since arriving on campus 22 months ago.

“I’m so thankful to have a guy like him, a leader like him, who’s ahead of me that I can look up to,” McCaffrey said. “Since the first day I’ve been on campus he’s welcomed me with open arms and shown me the way of the road here.”