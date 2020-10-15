Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey? Matt Lubick says decision on Huskers' QB will come 'very soon'

Quarterback remains one of Nebraska’s unsettled positions with the season opener against Ohio State barely more than a week away. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Thursday the prolonged competition is a good sign.
A decision for who will begin the 2020 season under center between junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey will come “very soon,” Lubick said, and be made collaboratively between coach Scott Frost, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and Lubick. The key evaluation tool will be which player gives NU the best chance to win games.
“We feel great about all our quarterbacks,” Lubick said. “Luke and Adrian are playing at a very, very high level. And just in the brief time I’ve been here, I’ve seen huge improvements. It’s an ongoing evaluation. We evaluate them every single day. They both can win for us, they both are moving the ball.”
Lubick said the fact the Huskers begin with Ohio State — projected to be the league’s best team — has no bearing on the decision.
Other notes from Thursday’s Zoom session:
» Lubick said freshman and Bellevue West grad Zavier Betts “came on” on the last two weeks in practice. The coordinator said his role against Ohio State might not be major but he expects Betts to contribute this season.
» Nebraska is still waiting to hear on the eligibility status of Oliver Martin, a receiver who transferred from Iowa in the offseason.
» Lubick will spend game day in the press box this season. He said the games themselves for coordinators can be overblown — the key is preparation and communication between players and coaches.
» Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said he is fully healthy after battling various injuries last season. He said focusing completely at receiver — as opposed to splitting time at running back, like he did a year ago — has allowed him to better focus in on the details of the position.
» Robinson listed Kade Warner, Levi Falck, Wyatt Liewer and Alante Brown as the receivers who have impressed him in practices thus far. He said the tight ends and quarterbacks have also had notable efforts.
» Asked about Ohio State opening as 21½-point favorites, Robinson replied that there are “not 21 points on the board already.”
» Receiver Kade Warner said he played through a torn hamstring for part of last season.
» Warner, on why his name has come up frequently through fall camp: “I know the plays; I know what I’m doing.” He said the “blank slate” that has come with Lubick’s arrival has helped him play with more confidence.
» Warner said the receiving group in general is much improved with blocking on the perimeter in fall camp. Said Warner: “The No. 1 thing is the want-to. And I think the wide receivers we have this year want to.”
