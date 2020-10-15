Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey? Matt Lubick says decision on Huskers' QB will come 'very soon'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» Nebraska is still waiting to hear on the eligibility status of Oliver Martin, a receiver who transferred from Iowa in the offseason.

» Lubick will spend game day in the press box this season. He said the games themselves for coordinators can be overblown — the key is preparation and communication between players and coaches.

» Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said he is fully healthy after battling various injuries last season. He said focusing completely at receiver — as opposed to splitting time at running back, like he did a year ago — has allowed him to better focus in on the details of the position.

» Robinson listed Kade Warner, Levi Falck, Wyatt Liewer and Alante Brown as the receivers who have impressed him in practices thus far. He said the tight ends and quarterbacks have also had notable efforts.

» Asked about Ohio State opening as 21½-point favorites, Robinson replied that there are “not 21 points on the board already.”

» Receiver Kade Warner said he played through a torn hamstring for part of last season.