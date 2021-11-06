Adrian Martinez plays through broken jaw, sprained ankle. But that's not what hurts the most

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez imagines there will be a time in the near future when he offers more details about his health this season.

But in the wake of another narrow defeat Saturday, Nebraska revealed a scenario that has existed for weeks in which its starting quarterback wouldn’t be playing at all.

Martinez broke his jaw in the first quarter at Michigan State on Sept. 25, and he got a high ankle sprain in mid-October in the week leading up to the Minnesota game. Those injuries have affected the longtime starter in losses to the Gophers, Purdue and now Ohio State.

The jaw injury — which left his face numb and swollen in East Lansing before it was diagnosed a few days later — left Martinez with three choices: Miss the rest of the season, miss part of the season or play through it.

He chose to keep playing.

“It was a tough choice and one I wanted to make for my teammates and wanted to do for our team, simple as that,” Martinez said. “To continue to fight and lead the guys, it was really as simple as that for me.”