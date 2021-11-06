 Skip to main content
Adrian Martinez plays through broken jaw, sprained ankle. But that's not what hurts the most
FOOTBALL

Adrian Martinez plays through broken jaw, sprained ankle. But that's not what hurts the most

Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez has been beaten up this season, but he's earned the respect of his teammates by continuing to lead the team through his play.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Husker senior quarterback broke his jaw against Michigan State and chose to keep playing this season.

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez imagines there will be a time in the near future when he offers more details about his health this season.

But in the wake of another narrow defeat Saturday, Nebraska revealed a scenario that has existed for weeks in which its starting quarterback wouldn’t be playing at all.

Martinez broke his jaw in the first quarter at Michigan State on Sept. 25, and he got a high ankle sprain in mid-October in the week leading up to the Minnesota game. Those injuries have affected the longtime starter in losses to the Gophers, Purdue and now Ohio State.

The jaw injury — which left his face numb and swollen in East Lansing before it was diagnosed a few days later — left Martinez with three choices: Miss the rest of the season, miss part of the season or play through it.

He chose to keep playing.

“It was a tough choice and one I wanted to make for my teammates and wanted to do for our team, simple as that,” Martinez said. “To continue to fight and lead the guys, it was really as simple as that for me.”

The ankle sprain came during an October practice when a teammate rolled up on Martinez trying to recover a fumble. Robbed of his usual explosiveness, the QB rushed for minus-17 yards at Minnesota a few days later and 18 against Purdue before netting 51 with a 1-yard touchdown run Saturday.

“I feel good going into the bye week (disclosing) that because he’s past it,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “He’s showing a lot of grit and toughness. Those two things are obviously going to make you a little bit different player.”

Martinez found a rhythm with his legs against Ohio State as the game went on. Nebraska called his number more deliberately. He ran for 58 yards in the fourth quarter, including gains of 17 and 21. He also finished 16-of-31 passing for 248 yards with an interception on the final last-gasp drive.

Frost continued to insist that Martinez, even limited, was still NU’s best option to be on the field over backup Logan Smothers.

“You’re crazy if you don’t think I’m playing the guy that gives us the best chance to win the football game,” Frost said.

The cumulative physical effects of operating a QB-run offense have long followed Martinez. He missed time with multiple injuries in 2018 and 2019 — a knee injury as a freshman and shoulder injury as a sophomore were his most significant — and he's played through aches and bruises for much of the last two seasons.

His efforts weren’t lost on teammates Saturday, who unanimously praised the three-time captain for continuing with the Huskers with games at Wisconsin and home against Iowa still ahead.

“He fuels us,” tight end Austin Allen said. “Seeing him battle through injuries and play for us, even when all the chips are down with his health, it’s promising to see that guy as our leader.”

Said senior defensive lineman Ben Stille: “There’s not a better teammate on the team. Really respect him and what he stands for.”

Receiver Samori Touré, who caught four Martinez passes for 150 yards and a touchdown Saturday, called Martinez one of the toughest men he’s ever played with for not letting the injuries take him down.

“Not many players can do that, and especially not many quarterbacks,” Touré said. “So that's something that gained a lot of respect for me.”

Martinez said the biggest pain comes from missing the postseason yet again. And he’s not the only one pushing past physical and mental obstacles to stay on the field into November.

“There’s tons of guys sacrificing,” Martinez said. “I’m just one of those guys. This hurts.”​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

