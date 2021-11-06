Adrian Martinez plays through broken jaw, sprained ankle. But that's not what hurts the most

“He fuels us,” tight end Austin Allen said. “Seeing him battle through injuries and play for us, even when all the chips are down with his health, it’s promising to see that guy as our leader.”
Said senior defensive lineman Ben Stille: “There’s not a better teammate on the team. Really respect him and what he stands for.”
Receiver Samori Touré, who caught four Martinez passes for 150 yards and a touchdown Saturday, called Martinez one of the toughest men he’s ever played with for not letting the injuries take him down.
“Not many players can do that, and especially not many quarterbacks,” Touré said. “So that's something that gained a lot of respect for me.”
Martinez said the biggest pain comes from missing the postseason yet again. And he’s not the only one pushing past physical and mental obstacles to stay on the field into November.
“There’s tons of guys sacrificing,” Martinez said. “I’m just one of those guys. This hurts.”
Photos: Nebraska football takes on No. 6 Ohio State
