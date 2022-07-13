 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Adrian Martinez says he will 'cherish' his time at Nebraska during Big 12 media days

Adrian Martinez left Nebraska after 39 games at quarterback over four seasons and is set to replace Skylar Thompson as the starter at Kansas State.

The Huskers were 14-29 in games Martinez played and haven’t had a winning season since 2016. He’s joining a team that has gone 8-5 in both full seasons under coach Chris Klieman (4-6 in pandemic-shortened 2020).

“I made a lot of experiences, a lot of moments at Nebraska, and stuff I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Martinez said. “I think it was time for me to move on from that, kind of put that in the rearview mirror and make the most out of this year. For me, it’s all about this year and what we can do with this squad.”

Martinez will be paired with dual-threat running back Deuce Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 speedster who averaged 108 yards rushing per game and added 468 yards receiving. Vaughn is going into his third season.

“That’s part of the reason why I came to K-State,” Martinez said. “He’s just been a tremendous help more learning the offense. I’m excited for something new, having him as an asset and just a different feel to the offense and maybe a little bit more balance I think will be mutually beneficial.”

