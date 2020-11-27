Adrian Martinez starts at quarterback, Luke McCaffrey leads Huskers' third drive

Adrian Martinez returned to the starting quarterback spot in the Black Friday rivalry game against Iowa.
Martinez, NU’s starter since his arrival as a true freshman in 2018, was benched late in a 21-13 loss to Northwestern for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, who then started the Penn State and Illinois games. After throwing his third interception and committing his fourth turnover against Illinois, McCaffrey sat down in favor of Martinez, who led NU to a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Scott Frost, referencing his own single-drive benching in the 1997 Central Florida game, said Martinez practiced and played with a “chip” on his shoulder since his benching.
“There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here,” Frost said. “But right now, to help us win, we gotta play the guy that gives us the best chance.”
At least to start the Iowa game, Frost believed that was Martinez. NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the final decision on who starts lies with Frost, who said Wednesday both Martinez and McCaffrey had their best weeks of practice in preparation for the Hawkeyes.
“We graded everything they did, every snap,” Frost said. “Both executed better than they have in practice probably any week this year. So we’ve got a decision to make. But I’ve said all year I feel great about those guys. They gotta play up to their potential. They’re both really talented kids that are more than capable of doing everything that we need them to do to play well and win football games.”
Then on Nebraska's third possession, McCaffrey led the offense at quarterback. His first possession ended in a 31-yard field goal. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 16 yards on that drive, and ran twice for 30 yards, including a fourth-down conversion to reach the red zone. McCaffrey's second drive also ended in a field goal.
Both of NU's first two drives with Martinez ended in punts. Martinez completed 3 of 3 passes for 3 yards, and ran for 21 yards on four attempts.
