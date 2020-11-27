Adrian Martinez starts at quarterback, Luke McCaffrey leads Huskers' third drive

Adrian Martinez returned to the starting quarterback spot in the Black Friday rivalry game against Iowa.

Martinez, NU’s starter since his arrival as a true freshman in 2018, was benched late in a 21-13 loss to Northwestern for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, who then started the Penn State and Illinois games. After throwing his third interception and committing his fourth turnover against Illinois, McCaffrey sat down in favor of Martinez, who led NU to a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Scott Frost, referencing his own single-drive benching in the 1997 Central Florida game, said Martinez practiced and played with a “chip” on his shoulder since his benching.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here,” Frost said. “But right now, to help us win, we gotta play the guy that gives us the best chance.”

At least to start the Iowa game, Frost believed that was Martinez. NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the final decision on who starts lies with Frost, who said Wednesday both Martinez and McCaffrey had their best weeks of practice in preparation for the Hawkeyes.