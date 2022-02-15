Adrian Martinez tried to hide his broken jaw, and was frustrated when it became public

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez grinded a steak in his blender until it reached the consistency of oatmeal. Then he ate it.

That’s one of the ways the former Nebraska quarterback dealt with a broken jaw sustained midway through last season, according to the first episode in the second season of Martinez’s Athletes Unfiltered podcast.

Martinez, who left NU after four seasons to transfer to Kansas State, explained his decision to keep playing through the broken jaw — sustained in the first quarter at Michigan State — and his frustration over the injury being revealed to the media before the season ended.

Martinez also described the lengths he went to hide the injury from media and fans. For interviews he took out the rubber bands designed to keep his jaw shut and kept his smiles small so screws in his mouth wouldn’t show.

“I was willing to do it for the team and for what we were trying to accomplish,” Martinez said. “I felt like it was a necessary sacrifice. And that meant after games taking the bands out and trying to stay as disciplined with it as possible and keeping it as low-key as possible. Not very many people could know about it.”

Until all of college football knew at once.

Martinez didn't want the jaw injury revealed until after the season, hoping to keep the information from opposing teams for his own safety and the sake of strategy.

But Nebraska told Fox’s broadcast crew before the Nov. 6 Ohio State game, and announcer Gus Johnson mentioned the broken jaw on air. After the game, Scott Frost explained Martinez's injury to the media.

“One of our media guys came up to me and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, Coach Frost just addressed your broken jaw and it's out officially now,’” Martinez said on his podcast. “And I was a little shocked. Obviously we had just lost the game and that wasn't something I was necessarily prepared to talk about, and had any knowledge was going to be revealed. So it was definitely a surprise to me, but I found out right then, and then seconds later I was on the podium.”

Martinez handled questions about it at the time. On his podcast he said the injury was “personal and private” and he desired to be the one to disclose it.

“My grandparents didn't even know,” Martinez said. “My grandma's texting me like, ‘Hey, you have a broken jaw.’ Like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Sorry you had to find out over a (expletive) broadcast on Fox, or a press conference postgame."

Frost fired four offensive coaches two days after the Ohio State game, including quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. Exit meetings with fired coaches aren't common, so Martinez said he didn’t get one with Verduzco, but he'll be in Martinez’s life “forever.”

Martinez described his decision to leave NU for K-State as being in his best interest.

“I played four years, I set the career yard record,” Martinez said. “I was able to accomplish a lot, and coming back for a fifth year, just didn't necessarily feel right to me. And I needed something different.

“I also truly felt that it'd be better for both of us. And that's just business. I know some people are, ‘Thank God he's gone,’ some fans. And some people are like, ‘Man, we're going to miss him.’ And that's part of it too.”

Martinez said Frost wanted him to stay but understood the decision. The two spent four years together, navigating the ups and downs of Frost’s tenure.

Martinez faces a long rehab after surgery on his throwing shoulder, one of several injuries he played through. That includes the broken jaw, which forced a big change in his diet.

“I had to really watch and make sure I was getting enough calories and keeping my weight, because I couldn't chew hard foods,” Martinez said.

Hence the steak oatmeal.

“It was probably one of the worst things I've ever had in my life."

