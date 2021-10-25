Adrian Martinez wasn't 100% healthy against Minnesota, but he will be this weekend

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez conceded he “definitely wasn’t 100%” physically going into the 30-23 loss to Minnesota, but in the week before the game he never wavered from his belief that he’d play.

He didn’t miss a snap against the Gophers, but Nebraska clearly limited Martinez’s designed run plays. Scott Frost said on two occasions after the game that Martinez was banged up, but he said Monday that "he's going to be 100%."

“I did feel like I wasn’t as dynamic a runner going into that game, but still was able to do the things I wanted to do,” Martinez said. “If I felt like I couldn’t, I wouldn’t have played. There’s no excuse there.”

Martinez said the bye week was “helpful” in healing up. He’s learned to “be a little smarter” on how and when to take hits.

“Little things,” Martinez said. “Maybe it’s getting down a little earlier, maybe it’s finding a way to avoid big hits from guys in the Big Ten.”

Although he may be down to his last three home games at Nebraska, Martinez said he’ll postpone any decision-making process about his future until after the season.

“There are too many things that are way more important than that right now,” Martinez said.