Adrian Martinez wins weekly QB award in a landslide thanks to Husker fans

Adrian Martinez was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week on Thursday — and he owes a big thank you to Husker fans.

Martinez was one of eight nominees for the weekly honor, and then it was up to fans to select the winner. And Martinez won in a landslide. Let's look at the approximate vote totals:

» Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: 9,800

» Hendon Hooker, Tennessee: 3,200

» Will Rogers, Mississippi State: 462

» Kenny Pickett, Pitt: 113

» D'Wan Mathis, Temple: 64

» Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati: 38

» CJ Stroud, Ohio State: 19

» Tanner McKee, Stanford: 10

Martinez certainly was deserving of the award on his own merits. He accounted for 252 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in Nebraska's dominant 56-7 victory over Northwestern last weekend.

But when you leave it up to a fan vote, Husker supporters will always accept the challenge. Nebraska football's Twitter account also boosted the message with a post Tuesday evening.