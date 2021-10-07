 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adrian Martinez wins weekly QB award in a landslide thanks to Husker fans
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Adrian Martinez wins weekly QB award in a landslide thanks to Husker fans

The Husker quarterback could not compare the Memorial Stadium atmosphere to anything he has experienced at Nebraska.

Adrian Martinez was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week on Thursday — and he owes a big thank you to Husker fans.

Martinez was one of eight nominees for the weekly honor, and then it was up to fans to select the winner. And Martinez won in a landslide. Let's look at the approximate vote totals:

» Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: 9,800

» Hendon Hooker, Tennessee: 3,200

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

» Will Rogers, Mississippi State: 462

» Kenny Pickett, Pitt: 113

» D'Wan Mathis, Temple: 64

» Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati: 38

» CJ Stroud, Ohio State: 19

» Tanner McKee, Stanford: 10

Martinez certainly was deserving of the award on his own merits. He accounted for 252 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in Nebraska's dominant 56-7 victory over Northwestern last weekend.

But when you leave it up to a fan vote, Husker supporters will always accept the challenge. Nebraska football's Twitter account also boosted the message with a post Tuesday evening.

Martinez is the only player to get 9,000-plus votes for this weekly award since former Mississippi State Bulldog and current Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott in 2015.

Martinez was not one of 32 quarterbacks on the preseason watch list for the Manning Award, but that doesn't mean he won't be eligible to win it. Later this season 10 finalists will be named and the winner announced following the national championship.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Playoff Market: Where to find value

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert