'Adrian's going to be our quarterback': Frost picks Martinez as his top QB for Ohio State

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez expects to start Saturday's game at Ohio State, even as NU chose not to put out a depth chart Monday.
Husker coach Scott Frost, while declining to release a depth chart for the OSU game, confirmed Martinez as the starter.
"Adrian's going to be our quarterback," Frost said. He added he believes NU has two "first-string quarterbacks" with Martinez and McCaffrey.
"If Luke had been one who'd already been playing, and we'd had the same camp, it'd be Luke," Frost said.
Martinez, who has been the two-year starter for the Huskers, has been pushed, he said, in a good way this fall camp by redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey.
"This is up to the coaches, and that's really where I'm going to leave it," said Martinez, who is a captain. "It's not my place on that, but I'm feeling good about where I'm at."
Other quick notes:
» NU announced Luke Reimer, Kade Warner and Damian Jackson as walk-ons who were put on scholarship.
» Frost said he and his coaches have discussed who'd be the head coach should Frost test positive COVID-19 and be held out of coaching. Frost said he had a lot of options, but did not disclose who his replacement might be.
» The Huskers have no opt-outs or test-outs for the 2020 season thus far. Frost said the Big Ten's daily antigen testing has been "less onerous" than he expected, as the test administrators have been efficient.
» Nebraska will be a "little green" at several positions, including backup running back, Frost said. One backup, Ronald Thompkins, will be watched a little bit, but he appears capable of carrying the ball as much as NU would need, Frost said.
» Nebraska's camp was pretty physical — "we've been hitting for so long," receiver Kade Warner said — but players made it sound like NU coaches kept Husker bodies fresh enough in the final few weeks before this game week.
"You can't really finish blocks," Warner said. "We haven't had much live tackling because we want to keep ourselves safe. Our bodies have been working for so long that we want to keep those as fresh as we can going into the season and our first game. We're all excited to be able to finish blocks, be able to tackle to the ground, be able to be more physical. We've hit each other long enough, and I speak for the team that we're ready to hit somebody else."
Five small notes:
» No Blackshirts yet, according to inside linebacker Collin Miller. No depth chart from Nebraska, either. The Huskers will likely play things close to the vest for the season opener at Ohio State. No particular reason to give the league's most talented
» Saturday marks the eighth meeting in history between two 900-win programs. In 2019, NU and OSU's game was the second overall meeting; since then, five additional games between such teams were played. Ohio State has 924 wins while Nebraska has 902.
» NU has won its last four season openers against ranked teams: Oklahoma State in 2003; West Virginia at the Kickoff Classic in 1994; Texas A&M at the Kickoff Classic in 1988; and Florida State in 1986. NU hasn't opened its season on the road since 1999, when it beat Iowa 42-7. The last time NU lost a season opener on the road was 1981, when Iowa's Rose Bowl-bound team beat Nebraska 10-7. NU is 98-27-5 in season openers overall and 9-13-2 in season openers that are true road games.
