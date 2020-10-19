'Adrian's going to be our quarterback': Frost picks Martinez as his top QB for Ohio State

» The Huskers have no opt-outs or test-outs for the 2020 season thus far. Frost said the Big Ten's daily antigen testing has been "less onerous" than he expected, as the test administrators have been efficient.

» Nebraska will be a "little green" at several positions, including backup running back, Frost said. One backup, Ronald Thompkins, will be watched a little bit, but he appears capable of carrying the ball as much as NU would need, Frost said.

» Nebraska's camp was pretty physical — "we've been hitting for so long," receiver Kade Warner said — but players made it sound like NU coaches kept Husker bodies fresh enough in the final few weeks before this game week.

"You can't really finish blocks," Warner said. "We haven't had much live tackling because we want to keep ourselves safe. Our bodies have been working for so long that we want to keep those as fresh as we can going into the season and our first game. We're all excited to be able to finish blocks, be able to tackle to the ground, be able to be more physical. We've hit each other long enough, and I speak for the team that we're ready to hit somebody else."

Five small notes: