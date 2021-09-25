After a half of near perfect football, Blackshirts couldn't get the one turnover NU needed

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Following a half of almost perfect football, Ben Stille and Nick Henrich trudged out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel and toward the team bus with just one thought on their minds.
Nebraska needed a takeaway. And the Blackshirts couldn’t provide one.
That isn’t to say the defense didn’t do its part to win a game that ultimately slipped away during a heartbreaking overtime. The veteran unit forced five straight three-and-outs after halftime through the end of regulation. That’s 15 plays totaling 14 yards and no first downs. It stymied the nation’s leading rusher, running back Kenneth Walker, holding him to just 61 yards on 19 carries.
“I don’t think there was a single adjustment made at half,” Stille said. “We just didn’t give up a trick play. That was about the difference.”
But for all the punts, NU didn’t get the one turnover it needed to clinch the biggest win of the Scott Frost era. An interception on the game’s opening drive — safety Marquel Dismuke snagged his first interception in his 45th career contest — essentially was a punt as it came on a long deep ball over the middle.
Otherwise there were punts, which MSU consistently used to gain an advantage in field position. Six Spartan kicks averaged nearly 59 yards apiece.
“As far as game-changing turnovers, didn’t get one,” Stille said. “Have to be better on the trick plays.”
That trick play was a flea flicker from quarterback Patrick Thorne to Jayden Reed for a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter that marked the first score of the game. Another 35-yard pass completion led to a field goal and a 10-3 lead on its ensuing drive. A 34-yarder to Connor Heyward down the sideline later in the quarter led to another chip-shot field goal.
While the defense shut down Michigan State the rest of the way until overtime, the offense couldn’t provide the final difference while special teams again faltered when it mattered. But the Blackshirts left believing they led down their counterparts — not the other way around.
“Just encouragement on both sides,” Henrich said. “We have all faith in them and we know they have faith in us. We just gotta get the ball back more.”
Nebraska outgained the hosts 440-254 and allowed just 2.4 yards per rush. Michigan State converted just one third down in 10 tries.
Inside linebacker Luke Reimer logged a team-best 11 tackles and had 1.5 of NU’s 10 tackles for loss. Henrich added nine tackles while outside linebacker Garrett Nelson was active with six along with a pass breakup in the second half.
