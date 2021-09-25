After a half of near perfect football, Blackshirts couldn't get the one turnover NU needed

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Following a half of almost perfect football, Ben Stille and Nick Henrich trudged out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel and toward the team bus with just one thought on their minds.

Nebraska needed a takeaway. And the Blackshirts couldn’t provide one.

That isn’t to say the defense didn’t do its part to win a game that ultimately slipped away during a heartbreaking overtime. The veteran unit forced five straight three-and-outs after halftime through the end of regulation. That’s 15 plays totaling 14 yards and no first downs. It stymied the nation’s leading rusher, running back Kenneth Walker, holding him to just 61 yards on 19 carries.

“I don’t think there was a single adjustment made at half,” Stille said. “We just didn’t give up a trick play. That was about the difference.”

But for all the punts, NU didn’t get the one turnover it needed to clinch the biggest win of the Scott Frost era. An interception on the game’s opening drive — safety Marquel Dismuke snagged his first interception in his 45th career contest — essentially was a punt as it came on a long deep ball over the middle.

Otherwise there were punts, which MSU consistently used to gain an advantage in field position. Six Spartan kicks averaged nearly 59 yards apiece.