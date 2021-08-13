 Skip to main content
After early 'resistance,' Scott Frost says Huskers are 'making progress' in vaccination rate
FOOTBALL

After early “resistance” among some players to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said NU is “making progress” in its vaccination rate two weeks before the season-opening game against Illinois.

Neither Frost, nor Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts in a separate text, gave the vaccination percentage among players.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and educate the guys,” Frost said Friday after NU’s second major scrimmage. “We had some resistance to it, but (head trainer) Mark Mayer and our trainers have done a really good job of having people come in and talk to the team in the first four days. We provided an opportunity for the guys who weren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated. I feel pretty good — I feel really good — about where we are numbers-wise.”

Nebraska does not yet know what the Big Ten protocols will be for vaccination rates or forfeiture standards. A source at NU indicated the league may not have protocols nailed down until the week the Huskers start full preparation for Illinois.

“I don’t think there’s any question — as I’ve said multiple times — that your best chance to have an uninterrupted season as a player and a team is to have a high vaccination rate,” Frost said.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

