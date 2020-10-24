After fast start, Huskers fade in 52-17 loss to No. 5 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This wasn’t a first-round knockout. But a tight game for much of the first half quickly transformed into a blowout as Ohio State flashed its immense talent in a 52-17 win over Nebraska.
In front of just 1,344 at Ohio Stadium and a national FOX television audience Saturday, the Huskers and Buckeyes were tied 14-14 with four minutes left in the first half. Nebraska’s defense had already unlocked a rare achievement — forcing an OSU punt — and even forced a fourth-and-1 with time winding down.
But Ohio State converted and eventually settled for a short field goal. It was the beginning of 24 straight points into the second half — and a 38-3 run overall — that blew up a tight contest and reminded that the Huskers are still well off the pace of college football’s gold standard.
Returning Heisman Trophy finalist and OSU quarterback Justin Fields was masterful, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and a pair of scores. His only incompletion was a drop on a deep pass to the end zone. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound junior added 54 rushing yards, highlighted by a gorgeous spin at the end of a 17-yard touchdown run in the third frame.
Nebraska, meanwhile, faded after a strong start. With three minutes left in the first half and trailing by three points, the offense went backward on three consecutive plays to set up an OSU touchdown and a 24-14 halftime hole. The Blackshirts allowed a 75-yard, eight-play drive for a score coming out of intermission, then quarterback Adrian Martinez coughed up the ball — his 21st career fumble and 11th lost fumble — on an option run that OSU corner Sevyn Banks returned for a touchdown and 38-14 lead.
Perhaps the most notable plays of the second half were targeting calls that were confirmed against NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and safety Deontai Williams. Both players were ejected and both will be ineligible to play the first half next weekend in Nebraska’s home opener against Wisconsin. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann was also flagged for targeting on a first-half hit, but the call was overturned upon review.
Nebraska also utilized both Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at quarterback throughout the afternoon. Martinez completed 12 of 15 passes for 105 yards and ran for 77 on 12 carries. McCaffrey completed 4 of 5 attempts for 55 yards and ran nine times for 87 yards. Wan’Dale Robinson finished as NU’s leading receiver, catching six balls for 49 yards.
In the big picture, a strong start Saturday helped the Huskers prove some things had changed since last year when OSU rolled to a 38-0 halftime lead. For one thing, their ability to keep a defense off balance.
Nebraska won the coin toss and chose to show off its more efficient offense immediately. NU fans who waited 330 days to see if the Huskers had made strides were rewarded immediately with a four-play, 75-yard sprint down the field highlighted by McCaffrey’s 47-yard run as a running back. After that play, which stunned OSU defenders and reporters alike, Martinez chugged 10 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
Fields and Ohio State answered quickly. On the Buckeyes’ first drive, Fields hit passes of 14, 24 and 14 yards — the last of those on fourth down — and had scrambles of 11 and nine yards on the drive. OSU running back Master Teague finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
After a false start penalty helped stymie NU’s next offensive possession, Fields struck again on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson streaking on a post. After the Huskers came up just short on their next possession, OSU had a chance to extend its lead, but Nebraska got its first stop of the afternoon, holding Teague just short of a first down.
That’s when Martinez had his best drive of the half, completing a 15-yard pass to tight end Jack Stoll on third down and, five plays later, a 26-yard play-action pass to tight end Austin Allen. That set up NU inside the Buckeyes’ 15-yard line, and running back Dedrick Mills scored a three-yard touchdown shortly after that.
Tie game. Nebraska right in the thick of it.
The Buckeyes controlled the final eight minutes of the half, however, driving for a field goal and gladly allowing the Huskers to self-destruct on the following drive, when NU started with a delay of game penalty. Right guard Matt Farniok gave up a sack as the Huskers lost 15 yards on three plays, and had to punt.
Fields made NU pay, driving Ohio State 46 yards in five plays for another touchdown from Teague.
The Buckeyes outgained Nebraska 498-344. OSU had a pair of 100-yard receivers in Garrett Wilson (129 on seven catches) and Chris Olave (104 on six).
