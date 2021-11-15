After losing coaches who 'meant everything,' Huskers turn focus to Wisconsin and Iowa

LINCOLN — The grieving process is a week old, but the emotions remain fresh for Nebraska players preparing for the home stretch of a season without their position coaches.
Quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, running backs — all are in flux after coach Scott Frost released four offensive assistants last week and replaced them with support personnel.
Players didn’t mince words Monday when asked about their departed mentors.
“He’s meant everything to me,” Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez said about recently-fired QB coach Mario Verduzco.
“It sucks,” junior right guard Matt Sichterman said of losing O-line coach Greg Austin. “You hate to see your coach go.”
But time for such reflections — which usually come in the days following the end of a losing season — is short for the Huskers. A trip awaits to Wisconsin, an opponent Nebraska hasn’t beaten since 2012. Meanwhile, the defense is adjusting to the loss of injured senior nickelback JoJo Domann, while nearly two dozen junior-eligible players have looming decisions to make about their futures. A second-year freshman, running back Sevion Morrison, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
The first question Frost received Monday was about the unspecified performance metrics for 2022 related to his restructured contract. The coach declined to go into details other than to say they involve Nebraska winning games and that “it doesn’t take too smart a guy to figure that out.”
Players were generally pleased to hear Frost would return for a fifth season, with sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers calling it “a big sigh of relief.”
On top of everything, Frost said, he’s carving out some evening hours working on identifying a new offensive coordinator and assembling the rest of his staff ahead of a frenzied month of working the transfer portal and recruiting leading up to the early signing period Dec. 15.
“There’s a lot going on,” Frost said. “But I’ve got good people around me and we’re getting through it. Right now our focus is on Wisconsin. Any extra time I get is devoted to those other two things but we’re doing everything we can to get the players ready for this one.”
With uncertainty swirling about the future, the Huskers acknowledged they can control little beyond their own effort in practice. Junior tight end Austin Allen said he knows many people in the state would be “really happy” if NU can find a way to beat Wisconsin and Iowa — two rivals it has lost a combined 13 straight games against. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer spoke on the challenge of tackling a 6-foot-2, 238-pound running back like Badgers freshman Braelon Allen and finishing the year on a high note. Rogers called the next two weekends “culture games” and the chance to ruin seasons for two contenders in the Big Ten West.
Martinez, who will wait to weigh his next career move until after the Nov. 26 finale against Iowa, said he has enough to think about while preparing to face the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense (14.6 points per game allowed) on an afternoon when his breath should be visible in Madison, Wisconsin.
“It’s about pride for us as players,” Martinez said. “These games mean a whole lot to us. I mean, shoot, it’s Wisconsin. It’s a rivalry game. The same goes for the next week: Iowa. Those are big games for us regardless of where we’re at in the year. Those games will always mean something.”
Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said the Huskers are “business as usual” on that front. With the most obvious goals off the table — like qualifying for a bowl game or influencing Frost’s year-four fate — what remains are two chances to earn what would objectively be the program’s best wins in at least five seasons.
“I think that definitely plays in the psyche of things without a doubt,” Stille said. “Going into the offseason, going into workouts, if you don’t think it has a psychological effect, you’re wrong.”
Exactly how Nebraska players will respond amid major November changes remains to be seen. Running back Markese Stepp has experience with mid-stream makeovers considering he was a freshman at USC in 2018 when then-coach Clay Helton fired most of his staff in the midst of a 5-7 campaign. That year, he recalled, he essentially went the final month without a position coach.
His advice to teammates now? Come together for the stretch run. After all, there’s really no alternative.
“If we start going in separate directions, we’ll continue to lose, and that’s something we don’t want to do,” Stepp said. “We want to finish these season out on a high note. These are two trophy games, if I’m not mistaken, and I think these are our two biggest rivals here. We’ve continued to hang together, continued to practice hard, do all the right things to move forward.”
