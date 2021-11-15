After losing coaches who 'meant everything,' Huskers turn focus to Wisconsin and Iowa

“It’s about pride for us as players,” Martinez said. “These games mean a whole lot to us. I mean, shoot, it’s Wisconsin. It’s a rivalry game. The same goes for the next week: Iowa. Those are big games for us regardless of where we’re at in the year. Those games will always mean something.”

Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said the Huskers are “business as usual” on that front. With the most obvious goals off the table — like qualifying for a bowl game or influencing Frost’s year-four fate — what remains are two chances to earn what would objectively be the program’s best wins in at least five seasons.

“I think that definitely plays in the psyche of things without a doubt,” Stille said. “Going into the offseason, going into workouts, if you don’t think it has a psychological effect, you’re wrong.”

Exactly how Nebraska players will respond amid major November changes remains to be seen. Running back Markese Stepp has experience with mid-stream makeovers considering he was a freshman at USC in 2018 when then-coach Clay Helton fired most of his staff in the midst of a 5-7 campaign. That year, he recalled, he essentially went the final month without a position coach.

His advice to teammates now? Come together for the stretch run. After all, there’s really no alternative.