After unique ceremony in Ireland, Blackshirts and Chinander aim to reach big goals

DUBLIN — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander won’t forget the 2022 Blackshirt ceremony, the first and probably last time the Huskers will hand out the black practice jerseys in a foreign country.

Of course, Chinander didn’t get to enjoy the exact moment nine Huskers found the jerseys hanging in their lockers at Aviva Stadium. This being Dublin, NU rode different busses to the practice site. Players went earlier for a workout. Chinander sat on a later bus.

“I didn’t get to see their reaction,” Chinander said. The bigger reaction — the one that counts most — comes Saturday inside Aviva Stadium, with its green seats and impeccable grass so precious that only one man — spraying fertilizer — was allowed Wednesday to trod upon it.

The playing surface is as tight as a Happy Hollow fairway in Omaha, but Chinander isn’t worried about how his players will function on it. He’s more excited to see if they live up to the billing in his own mind.

“I want to see if these guys are who I think they are,” Chinander said. “By that I mean: Will they play as hard as they have? Can they step it up a little bit?”

For now, nine Blackshirts. Defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Colton Feist, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, corner Quinton Newsome and safeties Myles Farmer and Marques Buford earned the shirts, which historically have denoted the top, starting defenders on the team.

“It’s something you keep forever,” Reimer said. “It’s going to go hang up in my basement when I’m done and retired and stuff.”

“It’s a brotherhood,” Robinson said. "It’s kind of its own culture, standard, it’s the guys who take the next step as leaders. It’s just something special.”

Robinson got his third Blackshirt. Nelson, the veteran captain, got his fourth. Players who get them, Chinander said, tend to seem “more dialed in” during practice.

Two Huskers — Buford and Feist — dialed in for the first time.

Buford’s Blackshirt likely means he starts on Saturday at safety alongside Farmer. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore has been a coach favorite for his smarts and versatility to play any position in the secondary.

“This year, he’s done everything he’s supposed to do,” Chinander said. “He’s played some corner for us, he’s played some safety for us. He’s done everything right.”

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Feist, a junior from Yutan, joins Reimer as a former walk-on earning a Blackshirt. Feist originally made a move up the depth chart starting last season before injuries sidelined him often. He’s recovered and grabbed a starting defensive tackle spot alongside Robinson.

Chinander called Feist’s Blackshirt one of his favorites.

"He's had to work hard at it, he's done it the hard way, and he's kept fighting, he kept getting better, he kept grinding," Chinander said. "He's really proved that he belongs and he's proved that he should be out there with the 1s."

Robinson said he was thrilled for Feist based on his teammate’s work ethic and mental toughness.

“He had the biggest smile on his face, and I just knew he was proud,” Robinson said. “To be a kid from Yutan, Nebraska, I know it means the world to him.”

Chinander anticipates adding a few more Blackshirts after the first game; Nebraska chose to not award any to new transfers who have yet to play for the Huskers. That includes two players, Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill, who could be on the field for Northwestern’s first snap.

“Just because you’re a starter doesn’t mean you get one,” Chinander said. “Some of those guys have probably earned the right to be out there first in the starting lineup or in a package right now. We just thought that, a guy’s who been here a year or two, and this is his first start, is a little different than someone who’s transferred in. We just want to see (transfers) react in situations.”

That’s also true of NU’s whole defense, which replaced more stars — JoJo Domann, Cam Taylor-Britt, Ben Stille and Damion Daniels among them — than did the Husker offense. Chinander and defensive position coaches quickly shook off, during spring and training camp, any impression that NU might take a step back in 2022, but the environment still makes for a challenge.

How will Nebraska adjust once a crowd files in and roots more for the Huskers than Wildcats? How will the Huskers handle the typical wrinkles Northwestern likes to use — including two different quarterbacks? And although Nebraska tackled as much as it could in camp, how, on a tight surface on a potentially rainy evening, might those Blackshirts wrap up and bring down Wildcats?

Chinander is intrigued to find out. So is Robinson.