After winning Super Bowl, will Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David return to Tampa Bay?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they have work to do to retain some of the players who helped deliver that title.
And one of the people responsible for doing that work is general manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native. He and his team will have several free agency matters to address this offseason if they want to keep the core of this team together.
Much attention will be placed on players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who both played this season on one-year contracts but have indicated they intend to be back.
But just as important will be the defense, where you can find several players with Nebraska connections. Former Huskers Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David, as well as Shaquil Barrett — who attended Boys Town and UNO — are all set to be unrestricted free agents.
For David, 2020 was the last season of a five-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He made a base salary of $10.75 million in 2020.
David, who turned 31 last month, has been with Tampa Bay since he was taken by the Bucs in the second round of the 2012 draft. He has become one of the faces of the franchise and was the team's captain for the Super Bowl, which makes it likely Tampa Bay will want him back.
This was Suh's second season with the Bucs, and he played both under one-year contracts. In fact, Suh hasn't signed a multi-year deal since 2015, when the Miami Dolphins made him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history. The Dolphins eventually released him three years later, and he played the 2018 season on a one-year contract with the Rams.
Suh turned 34 in January but has shown no signs of slowing down. He hasn't missed a game since 2011 — his second season in the league — and his six sacks during the regular season were his most since 2015. Suh, who doesn't have an agent and instead represents himself, made $8 million in 2020.
Barrett was also on a one-year contract with the Bucs in 2020, his second season with the team. He made $4 million in 2019 but got a much bigger deal after leading the NFL in sacks that season. Tampa Bay gave him a new one-year contract for 2020 with a salary of more than $15.8 million. It's been reported that the team is interested in securing the seven-year NFL vet to a long-term deal.
Tampa Bay is expected to have about $38 million in salary cap space, though that figure hasn't been finalized yet for 2021. The free agency period begins March 17, and Licht will have plenty of decisions to make.
“I have all the trust in the world in Jason and what he will do," Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said after the Super Bowl. "There will be dollars involved, but I think this group is so so close that sometimes dollars don’t matter. But we’re going to do everything we can to get the dollars right, too.”