After winning Super Bowl, will Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David return to Tampa Bay?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they have work to do to retain some of the players who helped deliver that title.

And one of the people responsible for doing that work is general manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native. He and his team will have several free agency matters to address this offseason if they want to keep the core of this team together.

Much attention will be placed on players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who both played this season on one-year contracts but have indicated they intend to be back.

But just as important will be the defense, where you can find several players with Nebraska connections. Former Huskers Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David, as well as Shaquil Barrett — who attended Boys Town and UNO — are all set to be unrestricted free agents.

For David, 2020 was the last season of a five-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He made a base salary of $10.75 million in 2020.

David, who turned 31 last month, has been with Tampa Bay since he was taken by the Bucs in the second round of the 2012 draft. He has become one of the faces of the franchise and was the team's captain for the Super Bowl, which makes it likely Tampa Bay will want him back.