Against Michigan, Nebraska's special teams hangs with one of the best in the nation

LINCOLN — AJ Henning took the booming kick at his own 15-yard line and looked downfield. On his mind was making the kind of play that has earned him the status of a top-10 punt returner in the country this season.
The Michigan receiver juked left, then right as a swarm of Nebraska defenders descended upon him midway through the second quarter Saturday. Nebraska freshman Marques Buford got to him first and held on. Teammate Isaac Gifford was close behind as Henning went down for a five-yard loss.
Special teams — objectively the biggest difference between the No. 9 Wolverines and Huskers entering the evening kickoff — played to a draw and even slightly to NU’s favor most of the evening. The hosts avoided critical mistakes and limited Michigan’s potent kicking and return phases as other elements of the game made the difference as NU fell to a Top 25 for a 15th straight time.
Nebraska set the tone right away as Brendan Franke’s opening kickoff went to the 1-yard line and the coverage unit wrapped up top-10 returner Blake Corum at the 20 — five yards shy of where a fair catch would have set up the visitors. Corum tried again in the third quarter and managed to reach only the 20. In the fourth — right after the Huskers went up 29-26 — he brought it out to only the 18.
The Huskers didn’t attempt a kickoff or punt return of their own, but Oliver Martin made a fair catch or smartly let a ball bounce on all of his chances. Punter William Przystup booted the 53-yarder that backed up Henning and Michigan for a drive that ultimately ended in a field goal.
Michigan avoided disaster in the third quarter when Henning muffed a 55-yard Przystup punt and a Big Red tidal wave collided with him for a 3-yard loss as referees ruled a “joint possession” of the football that goes to the receiving team.
Perhaps the biggest what-if by NU’s third phase was when a Przystup punt barely trickled into the front corner of the end zone as downfield gunners couldn’t down it, resulting in a net gain of 30 yards. Przystup also kicked a 32-yarder that Michigan eventually turned into a touchdown right before halftime.
The cumulative effect was one of the nation’s worst special teams according to multiple metrics hanging tough with one of the best. Michigan is considered the most efficient third phase by an ESPN formula that measures scoring contributions on a per-play basis and No. 2 overall by College Football Outsiders in a metric that combines effectiveness of each punt, field goal and kickoff unit.
Nebraska is No. 128 of 130 FBS teams according to both.
The difference played out in field position, too, which was essentially a push. Michigan entered the night starting drives on its own 35.4-yard line (fourth nationally) and averaged starting at its own 28 Saturday. Nebraska, which had been starting at its own 26.8-yard line (98th), was beginning at its 29.
Michigan kickers enjoyed a strong night. Punter Brad Robbins averaged 50.8 yards on four attempts deep into the game while kicker Jake Moody continued his All-Big Ten-like season with field goals from 35 and 21 yards before connecting on the go-ahead try from 39 yards with 84 seconds to go.
