Against Michigan, Nebraska's special teams hangs with one of the best in the nation

LINCOLN — AJ Henning took the booming kick at his own 15-yard line and looked downfield. On his mind was making the kind of play that has earned him the status of a top-10 punt returner in the country this season.

The Michigan receiver juked left, then right as a swarm of Nebraska defenders descended upon him midway through the second quarter Saturday. Nebraska freshman Marques Buford got to him first and held on. Teammate Isaac Gifford was close behind as Henning went down for a five-yard loss.

Special teams — objectively the biggest difference between the No. 9 Wolverines and Huskers entering the evening kickoff — played to a draw and even slightly to NU’s favor most of the evening. The hosts avoided critical mistakes and limited Michigan’s potent kicking and return phases as other elements of the game made the difference as NU fell to a Top 25 for a 15th straight time.

Nebraska set the tone right away as Brendan Franke’s opening kickoff went to the 1-yard line and the coverage unit wrapped up top-10 returner Blake Corum at the 20 — five yards shy of where a fair catch would have set up the visitors. Corum tried again in the third quarter and managed to reach only the 20. In the fourth — right after the Huskers went up 29-26 — he brought it out to only the 18.