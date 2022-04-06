Ahead of his Nebraska visit, Ochaun Mathis is pursuing his next school like he does QBs

Ochaun Mathis will earn a college degree next month. He may have found a new football home by then, too.

Both of these facts make Ochana Daniels’ voice thick with emotion. The mother of arguably the biggest game-changer in the transfer portal right now — and the most impactful Nebraska spring-game visitor this weekend — has come a long way from the skinny middle schooler living in a low-income apartment in Austin, Texas, worrying about getting noticed by coaches.

The story appeared to be written for Ochaun (pronounced OH-shawn). The late bloomer in high school turned into a pass-rushing extraordinaire at TCU who was on pace to finish among the school’s top five in career sacks leaders. He became such a prominent member of the team that he was among the Horned Frogs at Big 12 media days last summer, gaining attention as the player who took control of his own press conference by good-naturedly calling on reporters who had questions.

Everything changed in November. Longtime coach Gary Patterson resigned ahead of a presumed firing after four straight so-so campaigns. A new staff brought with it a new defense. Mathis entered the portal on Jan. 12 — well after the first wave of transfers in early December — while staying in Texas to complete his major in general studies.

His newest area of expertise? Where he could fit best next season. Daniels said her son’s breakdown has been exhaustive, from roster composition to statistics to game atmosphere to the local community.

“He hasn’t been nonchalant,” Daniels said. “He has been actively looking into film. He is the type of individual who looks deeply into situations because he doesn’t want to make wrong choices. He’s been doing that every day since he got into the portal.”

Mathis on Feb. 17 announced a top five of Texas, Nebraska, Mississippi, USC and Penn State. He took an unofficial visit to Texas last month, with a picture of himself and Patterson — now the special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian — flashing the hook ‘em hand gesture that made the rounds on social media.

Daniels said some of the other contenders have since faded. Nebraska will be his first official visit. A connection with former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite — now in the same role in Lincoln — doesn’t hurt either.

“The other schools showed interest at first but didn’t continue to remain in contact with him,” Daniels said. “He looks deeply into that.”

That Mathis is visiting at all is a major sign for someone who toured only TCU before committing there in January 2017 as a three-star prospect in the 2018 class. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State offered later, but the edge rusher was locked in. He doesn’t like boasting, and TCU coaches didn’t. They — like Nebraska staffers now — were conversational and family focused. They — like the Huskers now — had a clear need at defensive end.

“I feel like I owe Ochaun a lot because he came on his spring visit, he committed to us, and he never took another visit,” Patterson said last summer. “That's really uncommon in this day and age.”

Daniels is accompanying her son to Lincoln along with his three siblings, none of whom have ever been on an airplane. Mathis’s older brother, Bruce Jr., has autism and has been asking daily about his first trip north of Texas.

A representative from Nebraska also visited to discuss financial opportunities within the name-image-likeness arena, Daniels said. Some of the services — like helping establish credit, saving money and developing a personal brand — are options Mathis didn’t have at TCU. The pitch should resonate, Daniels said, for her son who was raised by a single parent and lived for a time in sub-standard housing in Austin after moving from Houston in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.

“Ochaun went through a lot of things because I went through a lot of things,” Daniels said. “His life wasn’t the cream of the crop. We did live in poverty. But a family that struggles together stays together. We prayed together. We overcame all of that.”

Mother and children eventually moved to the nearby town of Manor, Texas, where Mathis terrorized quarterbacks but was also athletic enough to play receiver and strong enough to fill in at offensive line in a pinch.

College teams were slow to catch on mostly because Mathis, at 6-foot-5, was just 220 pounds at the time. Manor coach James Keller knew that wouldn’t be a problem — Mathis was as dedicated in the weight room as anyone he’d ever been around. Despite his tender age and long arms, he was deadlifting 600 pounds, squatting 500 and benching 300 — all numbers that have risen since then. When he wasn’t playing football, he was a powerlifter or standout long jumper.

“Schools want him a lot more now because they know what he can do,” Keller said of Mathis, who played at 257 pounds last season. “He’s already proved himself. I think it’s a lot easier process right now for Ochaun.”

Mathis at Manor earned the nickname “Shownuff” — slang for “sure enough” or “most certainly” — because of the inevitability that a big play was coming. A key sack or tackle not only energized his sideline on a Friday night but inspired teammates to be more like him. Keller said Mathis was always on “cruise control” — good grades and off-field reliability are part of his package.

It carried over at TCU across four years and 38 games that featured 30.5 tackles for loss (15.5 sacks) and 134 total stops. He was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection who saved his best for the biggest moments — 12.5 of his sacks came in conference play, including two at Oklahoma last year. He also blocked a field goal against West Virginia.

“Any team that is fortunate enough to land him will have a significantly improved defense immediately,” former TCU offensive lineman TJ Storment said.

Part of the reason Mathis entered the portal, Daniels said, was TCU’s switch from a 4-2-5 defensive scheme to 3-3-5. Coaches wanted the edge rusher to gain “a massive amount of weight” and shift inside. Mathis considered it for a time, she said, before opting to move on.

Mathis would be a major addition at a position of need for Nebraska. NU’s eight scholarship linemen on campus this spring have combined to appear in 62 total games — more than half of those in reserve roles — and 12 starts. Mathis has 34 starts himself and is eligible to play for two more seasons.

His breakout 10-game 2020 season of 14 TFLs and nine sacks is better than any individual Husker has enjoyed since Randy Gregory in 2013. Nebraska hasn’t finished higher than 57th nationally in sacks per game since then — it tied for 98th (1.67) last fall.

“It would take a load off some of the guys (to add someone),” Nebraska D-lineman Ty Robinson said Wednesday. “I can say that most of us have over 400 live reps in spring ball.”

Mathis won’t be a free agent much longer, Daniels said. He will end a “generational curse” within the family when he chases down his college degree. Meanwhile, his pursuit of passers will continue in a different uniform.

“Shortly after he’s done everything he needs to do, he’s going to make his final decision,” Daniels said. “As soon as he makes his final decision, he’s off — he’s going there.”

