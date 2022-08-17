Aiming small has Nebraska punter Brian Buschini expecting big year

LINCOLN — Aim for the air nozzle.

If Brian Buschini becomes a game-changing punter for Nebraska in the months and years ahead, the cause might be the simple piece of advice he kept hearing this summer. When the Montana transfer imagines swinging through that spot on a football — the small black hole is a couple inches below the length of the laces — he hasn’t been missing.

“It’s been by far the best camp I’ve had in my time as a punter (in) high school or college,” Buschini said Tuesday. “I just got a lot more consistent this summer. I’ve put some work in. I’m super excited to see what the punt team can do this fall.”

The Huskers sought an offseason upgrade in the kicking game and found one in Buschini, who was named punter of the year at the FCS level last season. But the 21-year-old considered himself far from a finished product. He watches film of himself from a year ago and becomes more animated about what he can do better than what he already does well.

So Buschini kept an open mind when four-time NFL All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker floated to him the idea of aiming small. Another professional veteran, former Husker Sam Koch, told him the same thing. So did Gerald Foltz, the father of the late Sam Foltz, who remains the most recent in a long run of standout Big Red punters.

Buschini said his old strategy had been looking at “nothing, if I’m being honest.” He would kick the general curve underneath the ball and see what happened.

“Sam (Koch) was like, ‘That was what took me from being a two-year NFL punter to a 16-year NFL punter is making changes that you have to make,” Buschini said. “I personally felt like if I wanted to take my game to the next level, that was a change that I would have to make as well.”

“…I just decided to take a leap. It’s worked out so far.”

Buschini’s hot-and-cold kicking was on display during the spring game in April across eight punts. Two were outstanding – his first drew “Ooohs” from the Memorial Stadium crowd and netted 43 yards on a touchback while another traveled 62 yards and settled at the opponent 15-yard-line. Two others were shanked out of bounds for distances of 32 and 14 yards.

Now, Buschini said, the goal is to execute every attempt the same. A 45-yard kick with a hang-time of 4.5 seconds is “a perfect ball that I want to hit for my team.”

Special teams coordinator Bill Busch likes to say that being on punt team is by “invitation only.” A great punt goes for 41 yards with no return, he said Tuesday. Like with the other special teams units, the goal is to do the ordinary extraordinarily.

Coach Scott Frost last month said he considers punting the most important part of special teams. NU has toggled between a mix of such specialists during his four years at Nebraska with little success. From what he’s seen in camp, a spot that had been a chronic liability — costing the Huskers multiple games — is now an asset.

“I feel great about kicker and punter right now, which puts a smile on my face to say,” Frost said last weekend.

The Big Ten standard is high. Five of the top 11 national leaders in net punting a season ago came from the league — Buschini’s net average of 43 yards would have ranked around 15th at the FBS level.

The conference also boasted four of the five punters with the most balls to land inside an opponent’s 20-yard line. Iowa’s Tory Taylor led the country with 39 such boots on 80 attempts. Nebraska — which split duties between now-departed William Przystup and Daniel Cerni — combined for 12 on 48 tries. Buschini in his Montana career stuck 35 of his 75 punts inside the 20.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder may just be settling in. He still has three years of eligibility left as he pursues an eventual NFL career. He and his wife, Kellie, love living in Lincoln — they’ve already hosted a summer barbeque for specialists, though he laughed that his cooking “got some mixed reviews.”

Buschini said he’s thankful he arrived in January as opposed to the summer. The idea of transfers acclimating to a new program doesn’t just apply to skill players and linemen — the offseason has proved a valuable chance to learn Nebraska’s practice rhythms and to grow closer with his long snappers and fellow kickers.

“I think I just want to be the kind of guy that leads more in the silent role by the way that I do my work,” Buschini said. “I’m not going to be super high but not going to be super low either.”

Still, he said, certain things will fire him up. Like flipping the field and quieting an opponent’s momentum in a close game. Or punting in adverse weather conditions — he lit up Tuesday at the prospect of rain in Ireland for the opener.

Who would have thought aiming for air nozzles in the middle of the country could be so much fun?