Ainsworth multisport athlete Carter Nelson receives Nebraska football offer

LINCOLN — Perhaps the next great tight end in the state of Nebraska, Carter Nelson on Wednesday got a key scholarship offer from the Huskers.

Nelson announced his offer on Twitter. Iowa State offered Nelson in April.

Over his freshman and sophomore seasons at Ainsworth, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Nelson caught 64 passes for 1,047 yards and 16 touchdowns. Nelson doubles as the state high jumper headed into next week's state track meet. In basketball, Nelson averaged 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season.

“A freak athlete,” Ainsworth football coach Jessi Owen said last year. “If you would like to get a good grasp on the athleticism of a kid that size, go watch his basketball highlights. He is the type of athlete that coaches get excited to have.”

Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud attended one of Nelson's track meet this spring. Now, in advance of June camp season, Nelson has an offer and will be invited to at least one of the Friday Night Lights camps.

Nelson is Nebraska's fourth in-state offer for the 2024 cycle.

