Alabama defensive line transfer Stephon Wynn commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive coaches successfully hit the reset button among their front seven personnel.

The Huskers received a commit Sunday night from Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn, who appeared in 18 games over four seasons with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4, 307-pounder becomes the third Husker defensive line transfer in less than a month, following Ochaun Mathis from TCU and Devin Drew from Texas Tech.

That trio replaces Jordon Riley, Casey Rogers and Pheldarius Payne, who transferred to Oregon, Oregon and Virginia Tech, respectively. Their transfers left a gap in NU's front seven, which already had to overcome Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas leaving the program for the NFL or other opportunities.

Wynn's addition — likely at nose tackle, though he has the flexibility to play defensive end — may be NU's last on the defensive side. The Huskers have a scholarship offer out to junior college prospect Taylor Lewis, as well, but he has yet to schedule an official visit.

Wynn, who didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, is the second player Nebraska landed from Alabama; NU added Tide transfer safety Kaine Williams in May. Wynn should have two seasons left thanks the NCAA's COVID-related extra year of eligibility. Nebraska, which welcomes its roster to campus this week, has added 14 transfers in roughly the past six months.

Almost half have been in the two positions where Nebraska lost the most players. Defensive line and defensive back. The Huskers were deep at both spots in 2021, when injuries forced new players into action but didn’t leave the bench empty.

In spring 2022, Nebraska’s defensive line depth had taken such a hit that junior Ty Robinson — now the line veteran — said he felt like he was in a “35-year-old body” after more than 400 practice snaps in spring camp. Robinson said that before Rogers entered the portal and transferred to Oregon, following former Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to the Pac-12.

Drew, the seasoned vet from the Red Raiders, replaced Rogers. Mathis, whose sack numbers at TCU dwarfed the production of Payne at NU, was viewed as an upgrade. Wynn, who serves as the replacement for the oft-injured Riley, played four seasons for the nation’s premier defensive program.

Originally a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, Wynn helped the Tide win a national title in 2020, appearing in two games and logging one tackle. In 2021, Wynn played seven games and made five tackles. But Alabama had three senior defensive tackles — DJ Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe — ahead of Wynn on the depth chart.

At Nebraska, he’s likely to move right to the front with Robinson and Drew. Other Husker defensive linemen include Nash Hutmacher, Colton Feast, Mosai Newsom, Ru’Quan Buckley, Marquis Black and Jailen Weaver. None have played as much at Nebraska as Wynn did at Alabama.

